Vista, CA — The 2019 Vista Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament is right around the corner – August 5, 2019.

Monday, August 5, 2019 -Vista Valley Country Club, Vista

Time: 10:00am – Registration & Warm Up Clinics

11:30am – Shotgun Start

5:00pm – Cocktails & Auction

5:30pm – Dinner & Award



Become a Sponsor! This year we have joined forces with USO Camp Pendleton for our event. Here are Three Different Ways you can get involved and Promote your Business!

A great way to get your name out is to become a sponsor of this event. We will have over 100 of the regions top business professionals playing in our tournament – who better to brand your products and services to? We have sponsorship levels from $125 up to $5,000, and everything in between. Register as a Sponsor today using our online form! Need a paper form? You can print this one!

Register a Foursome:

Bring some clients, bring some co-workers, have some fun! More business deals are completed on the golf course than any other venue. So spend the day on beautiful Vista Valley Country Club. What could be better? Early Bird Registration prices are $150/golfer, $550/foursome. Early Bird rates expire after July 8th. Register and pay by the Early Bird deadline and receive a second round at Vista Valley to play later!

Click Here for an Online Registration Form!

Need a paper form? You can print this one!

Donate an Auction/Raffle Item: Perhaps Golf is not your “cup of tea”. You can still promote your business by donating items to our Silent and/or Live Auction. We need all sorts of items – small to large (It does not have to be golf related. Anything and Everything helps). All donations are willingly accepted and your company’s name will be listed in the event program, on the auction item itself, and more. Thank you in advance!

Tournament to Benefit USO Camp Pendleton

The USO strengthens America’s military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country, throughout their service to the nation.