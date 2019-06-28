North County Baseball Highlights

David Willauer —

Former Rancho Buena Vista and Palomar Comets alum Tony Wolters went 1 for 2 with a single, 1 RBI, 1 run scored for the Colorado Rockies as they defeated the San Francisco Giants 6-3.

Former Vista Panthers alum Trevor Cahill appeared in relief for the Angels of Anaheim as he pitched 2 innings gave up 2 hits, 1 walk as they defeated the Cincinnati Reds 5-1.

Former Mission Hills Grizzlies alum Kingston Liniak went 1 for 3 with a double along with 1 run scored for the Connecticut Tigers as they were defeated by the Vermont Lock Monsters 6-4.

Former Palomar Comets alum Tyler Saladino went 0 for 4 for the San Antonio Missions as they were defeated by the Round Rock Express 4-2.

Former LaCosta Canyon Mavericks alum Mickey Moniak went 2 for 3 with a single and a triple with 1 rbi for the Reading Fightin Phils as they were defeated by the Trenton Thunder 7-6.



Former LaCosta Canyon Mavericks alum Phil Evans went 0 for 2 with 1 walk, 1 RBI for the Iowa Cubs as they defeated the Omaha Storm Chasers 5-4.

Former Fallbrook Warriors alum Brandon Sandoval went 2 for 4 with 2 singles and 1 TBI for the Mobile Bay Bears as they were defeated by the Birmingham Barons 5-3.