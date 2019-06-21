Vista, CA — Join us on select Fridays this summer for some extra Wave fun! On June 7, June 21, July 5, July 19, August 2, and August 16 we will be open from 4-8pm for our special event. This is a separate event from our normal day operation. Attractions will close temporarily to clear the park of all regular day guests at 3:30 pm and will re-open for Friday Nite Splash guests as soon as day guests have exited the park.

PRICING:

Regular Friday Nite Splash Admission: $9.95

Upgrade Friday Nite Splash Admission: $3.00 (with same day regular park admission ticket)

Wave Season Pass Holder Admission: FREE

Children 2yo & under: FREE

Discount birthday party packages are also available during Friday Nite Splash events!

Plus Special Surf Spot Grill Discounts!

Cabana rentals:

Small Cabana (4-8pm) – $40

Large Cabana (4-8pm) – $60

Please see our Fundraisers Page for information on Friday Nite Splash Fundraisers for your group!