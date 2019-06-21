North San Diego Young Marines Announced ‘2019 National Unit of the Year’

Vista, CA –The Young Marines, a national youth organization, announced the “2019 National Unit of the Year” – North San Diego Young Marines of Vista, California under the command of Cal Grimes of Oceanside, California. The announcement was made May 18, at the annual Adult Leaders Conference held in Orlando, Florida.

Cal Grimes and Marie Smith

The Young Marines is a national youth education and service program for boys and girls, ages 8 through completion of high school. The Young Marines promotes the mental, moral, and physical development of its members. The program focuses on character building, leadership, and it promotes a healthy, drug-free lifestyle.

“It’s very rewarding for us to receive this award, said Grimes. “Our unit was formed just a few short years ago. We started off with nothing except a vision of how we wanted our unit to be. We sacrificed a lot of our personal time and money to get where we are today.

“The North San Diego unit has demonstrated the tremendous qualities needed to be named the 2019 National Unit of the Year,” said Col William P. Davis USMC (Ret), national executive director and CEO of the Young Marines. “This unit embodies all that best represents our program – from community service to Red Ribbon Week; from veterans’ appreciation to living and promoting a healthy, drug-free lifestyle.”

In addition to Unit of the Year, North San Diego Young Marines won the Enrique “Kiki” Camarena Award from the Drug Enforcement Agency in 2018. The award recognizes drug demand reduction efforts through community education and peer-to-peer role modeling. In 2017, Marie Smith, adjutant of North San Diego Young Marines, won National Adult Volunteer of the Year.

The Young Marines organization is divided into six divisions across the United States. Each Young Marine unit is led and guided by adult volunteers. Annually, one unit is selected from each division. From these six winners, one is named the official “National Unit of the Year.”

The North San Diego Young Marines has 54 active Young Marines and 12 adult volunteers. The unit meets at the Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum, 2040 North Santa Fe Ave., Vista, California.

For more information about North San Diego Young Marines contact Marie Smith at 760-319-5390

About the Young Marines

The Young Marines is a national non-profit 501c (3) youth education and service program for boys and girls, age eight through the completion of high school. The Young Marines promotes the mental, moral and physical development of its members. The program focuses on teaching the values of leadership, teamwork and self-discipline, so its members can live and promote a healthy, drug-free lifestyle.

Since the Young Marines’ humble beginnings in 1959 with one unit and a handful of boys, the organization has grown to over 264 units with 8,500 youth and 2,500 adult volunteers in 40 states, the District of Columbia, Japan and affiliates in a host of other countries.

For more information, visit the official website at: https://www.YoungMarines.com.