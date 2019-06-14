Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum Tractor Show

Every Spring and Fall, for two weekends, we host our Antique Engine & Tractor Show on June 15th & 16th. Since we’ve been open, our goal is to teach people about our unique collections. Thanks to our Members and Volunteers, we continue to thrive and teach people about the ancient art of weaving fabric, the work of a blacksmith, the precision of model trains, and everything about gas & steam powered engines.

For our Spring Show, we’ll be teaming up with the Mini Maker Fair on June 15th & 16th.

What is Maker Faire?

Maker Faire is a gathering of fascinating, curious people who enjoy learning and who love sharing what they can do. From engineers to artists to scientists to crafters, Maker Faire is a venue for these “makers” to show hobbies, experiments, projects.

We call it the Greatest Show (& Tell) on Earth – a family-friendly showcase of invention, creativity, and resourcefulness. Glimpse the future and get inspired! Electric giraffe; Saw Box Guitars;Palomar RC Flyers; SD Maker Guild,org.

We will also have a Kids Zone with games, contests, prizes, and much more!

Keep checking in for more updates!

We have tickets available now! They are valid for any single day of our event.

Prices are the same if you chose to buy at the gate the day you arrive.

The Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum, a non-profit corporation, collects, preserves and displays examples of mechanical ingenuity and crafts associated with the early days of the American farm and rural community. The Museum offers educational and recreational opportunities to the public through exhibits, demonstrations, activities and programs displaying the art of invention fulfilling necessity.

Located on 55 acres the Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum has been in Vista since 1976. Over that period our Museum has grown to become one of the premier educational and recreational facilities in North San Diego County.

Our Museum’s collection focuses on 1849 through the early 1960’s era with exhibits that actively demonstrate early American life and technology. Unique from traditional Museums, our collection is maintained in operating condition and used during a wide range of events held here on the grounds.

If you have questions, please call us at (760) 941-1791