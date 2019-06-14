Front Row Fridays: Turn It Up Band Competition Finals, June 14

Come see tomorrow’s stars today at this month’s Front Row Fridays: Turn It Up Band Competition Finals. Two up and coming local musical acts will battle before a panel of judges for the opportunity to perform a preshow for TGIF Concerts in the Parks and even more prizes.

The Finalists



Courtney Preis

Acoustic/Pop

Courtney Preis is a singer and songwriter. She is influenced by artists such as The Beatles, Joni Mitchell and Jason Mraz.



The Guest Room

Indie pop

The Guest Room is an up-and-coming indie pop band comprised of five musicians. Some of their main influences include: Hiatus Kaiyote, Vulfpeck, Fleetwood Mac, Ben Howard, and Jamiroquai.



The Turn It Up Band Competition is a free program designed to showcase and develop emerging San Diego County musical acts, ages 18 to 25.



Who: All ages

When: June 14, 7 p.m.

Where: Ruby G. Schulman Auditorium, 1775 Dove Lane

Admission: Free



Say hello to summer with an old friend. TGIF Concerts in the Parks is back this month and better than ever.

Explore new food vendors, preshow entertainment at every concert, Family Open Studios and exciting raffle prizes.

Stagecoach Community Park is up first with three concerts guaranteed to get you up on your feet.

June 21: Safety Orange A band of beach buddies, Safety Orange is keeping surf rock alive through originals and clever mashups of your favorite tunes.

A band of beach buddies, Safety Orange is keeping surf rock alive through originals and clever mashups of your favorite tunes. June 28: Uptown Funk Internationally touring Uptown Funk specializes in performing in the style of Bruno Mars complete with choreography to a multitude of international platinum hits.

Internationally touring Uptown Funk specializes in performing in the style of Bruno Mars complete with choreography to a multitude of international platinum hits. July 5: Sully and the Souljahs With multiple Grammy nominations and awards between them, Sully and the Souljahs play their very unique brand of R&B, funk soul and, believe it or not, reggae!

With multiple Grammy nominations and awards between them, Sully and the Souljahs play their very unique brand of R&B, funk soul and, believe it or not, reggae! Who: All ages

All ages When: Fridays, June 21 – Aug. 16

Fridays, June 21 – Aug. 16 Venues open: 4 p.m. Preshow event: 5 p.m.

4 p.m. 5 p.m. Headline performer: 6 – 8 p.m.

Where:Stagecoach Community Park, 3420 Camino de los Coches

New Exhibit Opens at Cannon Art Gallery

Make sure you include Cannon Art Gallery on your list of summer hot spots. Light and Space: Contemporary Continuations opens this month and it is a perfect way to spend an afternoon.



Inspired by the 1960’s Southern California Light and Space movement, this local group exhibition presents contemporary artists who have continued working within the core fundamentals of the original movement. Related to minimalism and geometric abstraction, the work is characterized by its focus on visual perception through light, space and volume.



An opening reception, sponsored by Carlsbad Friends of the Arts, will be held June 22 at 5-7 p.m. and is open to the public.

Who:

All ages

When: June 23 – Aug. 25Tuesday through Saturday: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sunday: 1-5 p.m

.Opening Reception: June 22, 5-7 p.m.

Where: William D. Cannon Art Gallery, Carlsbad City Library complex, 1775 Dove Lane

Admission: Free

We are thrilled to announce North Coast Repertory Theatre of Solana Beach is the guest artist for our Musical Theatre Camp this summer. This one-week camp will take students from the audition process all the way through performance in a fast-paced, fun, and creativity enhancing experience.This year students will perform School House Rock Live Jr., based on the award-winning 1970s cartoons.

Enrollment is on a first-come, first-served basis and is limited to 30 campers.

Now in its 37th Season, The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep stages five student productions annually and reaches nearly 2,000 students per year. The Theatre School offers quality arts instruction and training to local students ages 4-21, and provides classes, camps and workshops, operating throughout the year in North County San Diego.

Who: Ages 12 – 14

When: July 22 – 26, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Carlsbad City Library complex, 1775 Dove Lane

Fee: $150.00 (resident discount 10 percent)

