Escondido June Events

For family fun this summer, come to Grape Day Park for “Movies in the Park.” Enjoy four beautiful summer evenings in Grape Day Park, while catching outdoor movies that are perfect for the whole family.

The fun begins at 7:00 p.m. with a variety of children’s activities, as well as a snack bar. Bring a blanket or low-back chairs for seating and your own food, if you wish. The movies begin at dusk. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

Scheduled for Summer 2019:

Incredibles II – June 29

Everyone’s favorite family of superheroes is back in “Incredibles 2” – but this time Helen (voice of Holly Hunter) is in the spotlight, leaving Bob (voice of Craig T. Nelson) at home with Violet (voice of Sarah Vowell) and Dash (voice of Huck Milner) to navigate the day-to-day heroics of “normal” life. It’s a tough transistion for everyone, made tougher by the fact that the family is still unaware of baby Jack-Jack’s emerging superpowers. When a new villain hatches a brilliant and dangerous plot, the family and Frozone (voice of Samuel L. Jackson) must find a way to work together again—which is easier said than done, even when they’re all Incredible.

Ralph Breaks the Internet – July 13

Video game bad guy Ralph and fellow misfit Vanellope von Schweetz must risk it all by traveling to the World Wide Web in search of a replacement part to save Vanellope’s video game, “Sugar Rush.” In way over their heads, Ralph and Vanellope rely on the citizens of the internet — the netizens — to help navigate their way, including an entrepreneur named Yesss, who is the head algorithm and the heart and soul of trend-making site BuzzzTube.

Smallfoot – July 27

Migo is a friendly Yeti whose world gets turned upside down when he discovers something that he didn’t know existed — a human. He soon faces banishment from his snowy home when the rest of the villagers refuse to believe his fantastic tale. Hoping to prove them wrong, Migo embarks on an epic journey to find the mysterious creature that can put him back in good graces with his simple community.

Spiderman – Into the Spiderverse – August 10

Teen Miles Morales becomes Spider-Man of his reality, crossing his path with five counterparts from another dimensions to stop a threat for all realities.

SYMPHONIC BROADWAY

Fri/Sat, Jun 21/22 | 8pm

Kit Carson Park Amphitheater

Patio Playhouse is excited to partner with Visionary Dance Theatre to bring you Symphonic Broadway, A Celebration in Dance. Come enjoy these dance interpretations of symphonic music by Broadway’s biggest composers and get a sneak peak at our upcoming Plays in the Park productions of Wizard of Oz and Little Women.

INDEPENDENCE DAY FESTIVAL

Thu, July 4 | 4 – 9:30pm

California Center for the Arts

56th Annual Independence Day Festival & Fireworks

Thursday, July 4, 2019 at 4pm

Grape Day Park & The Center’s Great Green

Join 25,000 patriotic festival-goers for Escondido’s 56th Annual Independence Day Festival & Fireworks. This free community event features rockin’ live music by Anthony “Fallbrook Kid” Cullins, Rosa’s Cantina, and UPSTREAM, fabulous food trucks lined up along Broadway Avenue, a beer garden sponsored by Stone Brewing Co, and a wealth of children’s activities and games for everyone to enjoy, including inflatable activities by Wow Factor Attractions and extraordinary chalk art workshops by Cecelia Lanayao. Be sure to stop by SoCal Pro Wrestling’s ring to watch 4 different match-ups throughout the day. Finally, the festivities will conclude with a special performance by the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing Band and, of course, a dazzling fireworks display starting at 9:00 pm. You won’t want to miss this annual North County tradition!

The festival is free and open to the public.

This year’s beer garden is also free entry for 21 and up only and will be located around the City Hall fountain.

For everyone’s safety: No alcohol, barbeques, pop-up tents, or dogs allowed in the park.

