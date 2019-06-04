Loading...
Registration For 38th Annual Carlsbad Triathlon

Carlsbad Triathlon, July 14
The 38th Annual Carlsbad Triathlon course begins at Tamarack Surf Beach and follows the coastline of Carlsbad, past scenic beaches, lagoons and a wildlife preserve. This triathlon boasts a sprint and sprint plus distance.

Race Options

  • Michellie Jones Sprint Plus Triathlon: .6 mile swim, 15.5 mile bike, 3.1 mile run
  • Michellie Jones Sprint Plus Triathlon – Relay: .6 mile swim, 15.5 mile bike, 3.1 mile run
  • Sprint Plus Aquabike: .6 mile swim, 15.5 mile bike
  • Sprint Triathlon: .3 mile swim, 10 mile bike, 3.1 mile run
  • Sprint Duathlon: 1 mile run, 10 mile bike, 3.1 mile run

