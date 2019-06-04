Registration For 38th Annual Carlsbad Triathlon

The 38th Annual Carlsbad Triathlon course begins at Tamarack Surf Beach and follows the coastline of Carlsbad, past scenic beaches, lagoons and a wildlife preserve. This triathlon boasts a sprint and sprint plus distance.
Race Options
Michellie Jones Sprint Plus Triathlon: .6 mile swim, 15.5 mile bike, 3.1 mile run
Michellie Jones Sprint Plus Triathlon – Relay: .6 mile swim, 15.5 mile bike, 3.1 mile run
Sprint Plus Aquabike: .6 mile swim, 15.5 mile bike
Sprint Triathlon: .3 mile swim, 10 mile bike, 3.1 mile run
Sprint Duathlon: 1 mile run, 10 mile bike, 3.1 mile run
