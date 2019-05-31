Be a Superhero this summer!

Dear Superhero!

Many of our working families are in need of summer support. Families need care for their children and cannot afford to send their children to Summer Camp.The Boys & Girls Club of Vista, scholarships our campers through fundraising efforts. You can be a local HERO and help send a child to Summer Camp.

Being a local HERO will provide the youth in Vista the most rewarding, unforgettable experience in their life.

As a HERO, you will also support the Boys & Girls Club of Vista in offering educational opportunities in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) making learning and problem-solving fun and interactive. Summer Camp will provide our youth with a community of caring staff and volunteers who provide activities that actively engage campers through discovery, creative expression, learning projects.

By being a local HERO, you will provide Vista’s youth with the opportunity to:

· Discover New Interests·

Develop Social Skills and make new friends·

Face challenges and learn how to overcome them·

Build character· Foster Independence and healthy lifestyles

And most of all, you will help reduce the typical SUMMER SLIDE of losing as much as 2 months of grade level equivalency in math and reading. You can help sponsor a child. Your support is critical to our efforts of providing Vista’s youth with a Summer Camp experience.

Any contribution will have an Impact on a child; but if you’re able, we’d love it if you could make a donation of $120 and sponsor a child for a week providing them with the experience of Summer Camp! Our goal is to provide over 200with the assistance needed to attend the Boys & Girls Club of Vista.

Thank you in advance for your contribution. Your donation will go toward providing Vista’s youth with a Summer Camp experience.

Here are the ways you can make a donation:

· DONATE Online NOW and provide a child with the opportunity of Summer Camp· Call us at 760-724-6606 xt 12

Thank you again!



Sincerely,

Shawn FongemieVP of Development