Hoops For A Cause

Vista, CA — This coming June 1, our Commander Steve Miller, will participate in the “Hoops for Cause” Fundraiser at Brengle Terrace Park which will support in part the San Diego District 22 American Legion Baseball program. Each Post Commander in District 22 will shoot 100 baskets and they need your support and pledges in their efforts. As you know, Post 365 has sponsored the San Marcos and Mount Miguel baseball teams and the cost to run the entire program is fairly substantial. We are looking to support our Commander with monetary pledges per shot that Steve will take. Our new Historian, Kris Thorsten, has pledged $1.00 per shot and has issued a challenge to all our Comrades to match or better his donation. The intent is to raise $1000+ for each Commander. Let’s continue to lead the way and be the front-runner in District 22 with our efforts to support our Commander and the District 22 American Legion Baseball Program.



Contact Commander Miller – commander@legionpost365.org with your pledges and come out to Brengle Terrace in Vista, Saturday June 1, 2019, 10 am -12 pm and enjoy the festivities. Post 365 is hosting food, refreshments and live band afterwards at the Post.



Brengle Terrace Park Directions

