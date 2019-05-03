David Willauer —

Baseball

Rancho Buena Vista defeated Oceanside 11-5. Carson Hamro is the winning pitcher for RBV



Former Rancho Buena Vista alum Tony Wolters went 2 for 5 with 2 singles and scored 1 run for the Colorado Rockies as they defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 11-6.



Two local North County baseball players faced off against each for the San Antonio Missions former Palomar Comet alum Tyler Saladino went 1 for 4 with a single and scored a run.

Former LaCosta Canyon Maverick alum Phil Evans went 1 for 3 with a single 2 runs scored for the Iowa Cubs as they defeated the San Antonio Missions 8-6.

Former LaCosta Canyon Maverick alum Mickey Moniak went 3 for 6 with 3 singles 2 rbi’s and 1 run scored for the Reading Fightin Phils as they defeated the Akron Rubberducks 9-6

Former Fallbrook Warrior Brandon Sandoval went 0 for 4 for the Mobile Bay Bears as they defeated the Montgomery Bisquits by a 3-1 score.