Baseball 
Rancho Buena Vista defeated Oceanside 11-5.  Carson Hamro is the winning pitcher for RBV

Former Rancho Buena Vista alum Tony Wolters went 2 for 5 with 2 singles and scored 1 run for the Colorado Rockies as they defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 11-6. 

Two local North County baseball players faced off against each for the San Antonio Missions former Palomar Comet alum Tyler Saladino went 1 for 4 with a single and scored a run. 

Former LaCosta Canyon Maverick alum Phil Evans went 1 for 3 with a single 2 runs scored for the Iowa Cubs as they defeated the San Antonio Missions 8-6. 

Former LaCosta Canyon Maverick alum Mickey Moniak went 3 for 6 with 3 singles 2 rbi’s and 1 run scored for the Reading Fightin Phils as they defeated the Akron Rubberducks 9-6

Former Fallbrook Warrior Brandon Sandoval went 0 for 4 for the Mobile Bay Bears as they defeated the Montgomery Bisquits by a 3-1 score. 

  Published: 2 hours ago on May 3, 2019
  • By:
  Last Modified: May 3, 2019 @ 12:58 am
  Filed Under: Sports

