San Marcos Parks & Recreation Events

Parks & Recreation Monthly News

Visit the Parks & Rec Website: www.san-marcos.net/play

Parks & Recreation Events

May 4 | City Hike @ San Elijo Hills Park

May 4 | Bags N Brews Cornhole Tournament @ Hollandia Park

May 5 |Star Walk @ Double Peak ParkApril Pool’s Day

May 8| Family Night @ Community Center

May 10|Mother’s Day Tea @ SAC

May 14 | Dessert & Democracy @ SAC

May 17| San Marcos Unplugged @ Boys & Girls Club

May 24 | Movie Matinee @ SAC

May 25 | Water Safety Day @ Woodland Park Pool



May is National Water Safety Month!Pools, waterparks, lakes and beachfronts all across our Nation celebrate National Water Safety Month to promote safety in and around the water.San Marcos promotes water safety by teaching swim lessons all year long, providing lifeguarding courses and hosting water safety events like April Pool’s Day and Water Safety Day.

Water Safety Day will be held at Woodland Park Pool on May 25 at 12:30 pm! Join us to learn how to be safe in and around the water!

