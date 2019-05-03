|Parks & Recreation Monthly News
Visit the Parks & Rec Website: www.san-marcos.net/play
Parks & Recreation Events
May 4 | City Hike @ San Elijo Hills Park
May 4 | Bags N Brews Cornhole Tournament @ Hollandia Park
May 5 |Star Walk @ Double Peak ParkApril Pool’s Day
May 8| Family Night @ Community Center
May 10|Mother’s Day Tea @ SAC
May 14 | Dessert & Democracy @ SAC
May 17| San Marcos Unplugged @ Boys & Girls Club
May 24 | Movie Matinee @ SAC
May 25 | Water Safety Day @ Woodland Park Pool
May is National Water Safety Month!Pools, waterparks, lakes and beachfronts all across our Nation celebrate National Water Safety Month to promote safety in and around the water.San Marcos promotes water safety by teaching swim lessons all year long, providing lifeguarding courses and hosting water safety events like April Pool’s Day and Water Safety Day.
Water Safety Day will be held at Woodland Park Pool on May 25 at 12:30 pm! Join us to learn how to be safe in and around the water!
STAY CONNECTED WITH YOUR PARKS & REC DEPARTMENT
San Marcos Parks & Recreation Events
Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!
- Published: 3 hours ago on May 2, 2019
- By: Editor
- Last Modified: May 3, 2019 @ 12:03 am
- Filed Under: North County