NCRep Theatre School Presents She Kills Monsters

SOLANA BEACH, CA- North Coast Repertory Theatre School presents SHE KILLS MONSTERS by Qui Nguyen. A comedic romp into the world of fantasy role-playing games, She Kills Monsters tells the story of high schooler Agnes Evans as she deals with the death of her younger sister, Tilly. When Agnes stumbles upon Tilly’s Dungeons & Dragons notebook, she finds herself catapulted into a journey of discovery and action-packed adventure in the imaginary world that was her sister’s refuge. In this high-octane dramatic comedy laden with homicidal fairies, nasty ogres, and 90s pop culture, acclaimed playwright Qui Nguyen offers a heart-pounding homage to the geek and warrior within us all.



Strong language. Mild adult theme.

SHE KILLS MONSTERS will run May 16-19, 2019.Performances- May 16 & 17 – 6PM,

May 18 – 2PM, & 6PM May 19 – 2PM. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets are $16 with discounts for students, military, and educators. Call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.

WHERE: North Coast Repertory Theatre –

987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075

SCHEDULE: May 16-19, 2019; May 16 & 17 6PM; May 18 2PM & 6PM; May 19 19 2PM

BOX OFFICE: (858) 481-1055 or www.northcoastrep.org

TICKET PRICE: $16

About the North Coast Repertory Theatre: North Coast Repertory Theatre,under the artistic leadership of David Ellenstein since 2003,is a professional Equity theatre founded in 1982 by Olive and Tom Blakistone. Currently celebrating its 37th season, North Coast Rep has received critical acclaim from media and audiences alike, and has evolved into one of the area’s leading performing arts organizations. North Coast Rep prides itself on employing the majority of its actors from Actors’ Equity Association for its high quality, award-winning productions, and staging works by established and emerging playwrights. Throughout its history, North Coast Rep has created a platform where artist and audience thrive through the intimacy of live theatre, recognizing the power of theatre to challenge complacency, revitalize the imagination, nurture the unexpected, and embrace the variety and diversity in our lives.