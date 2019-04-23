1ST MARINE DIVISION BAND ANNUAL CONCERT

TUE & WED // APR 23 & 24 // 7:00 PM // FREE

Camp Pendleton’s finest musicians return to the Center for their annual performance!

The 1st Marine Division Band will perform a wide selection of music demonstrating the versatility of the band while showcasing the incredible talent they have in their ranks.

Concert Program

Full Band: Game of Thrones, Star Spangled Banner, March of the Leathernecks, Death Valley Suite 2&4, Silverado

Small Ensembles: Route 66, Ain’t No Mountain, Life is a Highway, City of New Orleans, Saints, Battle Hymn of the Republic

Full Band: St. Louis Blues March, Ride, Joyce’s 71st NY Reg. Marc, Liberty Bell, West Side Story, Lincoln Portrait, American Pageant, Armed Forces 72, Stars and Stripes Forever

This concert is FREE and open to the public, but space is limited and tickets are required.

Seats are General Admission by section. Choose your section now and select your specific seats in that section on the night of the show.

Lobby opens 1 hour before showtime.

Buy tickets at the Center ticket office, or by calling 800.988.4253. The ticket office is open Tue. – Sat. 12 – 6 PM, and Sun. 12–5 PM.

