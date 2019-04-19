25th Annual Oceanside Independence Parade

We want you to be in our parade!

The annual Oceanside Independence Parade is a great way to get the word out about your civic, fraternal, business, club or non-profit organization! Up to 10,000 spectators will cheer you as you march up Coast Highway! Don’t forget – the parade will air live on KOCT-TV, the Oceanside Channel, on the day of the parade and air in reruns during the month of July!

WATCH THE PARADE!

Join us on Saturday, June 29, 2019 for the annual Independence Parade as it makes it way north on Coast Highway from Wisconsin Avenue to Civic Center Drive (just past City Hall). Come see floats, bands, walking groups, cool cars and much more. Our theme this year is “Hometown Heroes”.

The parade starts in front of the 101 Cafe (Coast Highway at Wisconsin Avenue) at 10:00 a.m. and works its way north with the first unit of the parade reaching City Hall around 10:15 a.m. Running time from beginning to end is about two hours. Viewing of the parade is available from the sidewalks along the entire route. Spectators are encouraged to bring folding chairs. The highest concentration of viewers will be on the north end of the route past Seagaze Avenue.

PARKING WILL BE CHALLENGING THIS YEAR: Street parking is available on the residential side streets that run parallel to the entire route (Freeman and Tremont Streets). The south portion of the parade route will be less crowded than the north area around City Hall. NOTE: To enter the downtown area from the East, you will have to cross Coast Highway at Oceanside Blvd. or Surfrider Way). Parking time limits may be enforced for street parking and parking lots – watch for the signs.