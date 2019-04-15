This Week in Cougar Athletics

David Willauer –San Marcos, CA –- Women’s golf will host the California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) Championship while men’s and women’s track & field, baseball and softball also continue competition this week for Cal State San Marcos Athletics.

Women’s golf will host the CCAA Championship at Morgan Run Club & Resort on Monday through Wednesday in Ranco Santa Fe.

Men’s and women’s track and will split up to compete at the Bryan Clay Invitational, the Mt. SAC Relays and the Long Beach State Beach Invitational beginning on Wednesday.

Baseball will head up to Cal State San Bernardino for games on Thursday at 6 p.m. and on Friday at 3 p.m. before coming home to San Marcos for a doubleheader on Saturday at noon.

Softball will play its final homer series of the season against UC San Diego. The Cougars and Tritons will play a doubleheader on Friday at 1 p.m. before wrapping up the series on Saturday at noon. The Cougars will honor their four seniors following the series.

WOMEN’S GOLF

Monday, April 15 – Tuesday, April 17

CCAA Championship

Rancho Santa Fe – Morgan Run Club and Resort (par 71, 5,902 yards)

MEN’S AND WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD

Wednesday, April 17 – Friday, April 19

Bryan Clay Invitational

Azusa, Calif. – Cougar Athletic Stadium

Thursday, April 18 – Saturday, April 20

Mt. SAC Relays

Torrance, Calif. – Murdock Stadium

Friday, April 19 – Saturday, April 20

Long Beach State Beach Invitational

Long Beach, Calif. – Jack Rose Track