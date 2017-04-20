1,000 Middle School Students Invited to “Remix 420” on April 20

Annual “420 Remix – A Celebration of Sober and Drug Free Life Choices” Offers Positive Alternative to Unofficial “National Weed Day”

WHAT: For more than a decade, the North Coastal Prevention Coalition (NCPC) has sponsored a positive, drug free event for youth on April 20 – a day considered an unofficial marijuana-smoking holiday by many in the drug culture. With the passage of Proposition 64 in November, NCPC encourages parents more than ever to get involved in the drug prevention conversation. A parent resource area and workshops will be set up in the parking lot of Boomers! so parents can learn effective prevention strategies while middle school students enjoy an afternoon of drug-free fun. The event is open to middle school students from Carlsbad, Oceanside and Vista and provides free entrance to Boomers! “Research shows that parents are the No. 1 influence on their kids’ decisions about alcohol and other drugs.”

WHEN: 3:00 P.M. – 6:00 P.M., Thursday, April 20, 2017

WHERE: Boomers! Entertainment Center – 1525 W. Vista Way, CA Vista 92083

WHO: Craig Balben, president, North Coastal Prevention Coalition

Youth prevention leaders from local high schools

WHY: In San Diego County, approximately three percent of seventh graders report using marijuana in the past 30 days; this increases to 16 percent for 11th graders, which is why it’s crucial to instill positive life choices at an early age (CHKS, 2015).

· The perceived risk of harm associated with marijuana use is decreasing. Nationally, in 2015, only 31.9 percent of high school seniors thought regular marijuana smoking was harmful; in 2009 the rate was 52.4 percent (CDPH, 2016 Marijuana & Tobacco Fact Sheet).

· Studies have shown an association between chronic marijuana use and increased rates of anxiety, depression, suicidal thoughts, and schizophrenia (NIH, 2017).

· Marijuana is the primary drug of choice for youth ages 12-17 in publicly funded drug treatment. Higher THC levels may mean a greater risk for addiction if people are regularly exposing themselves to high doses (NIH, 2017).

· Research suggests one-in-eleven people who have ever used marijuana will become dependent on it; this risk rises to one-in-six when use begins in adolescence (NIH, 2011).

· Parents have tremendous influence on their children’s decisions about alcohol or other drugs use.

Learn more about 420 Remix Boomers event at: http://northcoastalpreventioncoalition.org/programs/marijuana-prevention/420-remix-2/

About the North Coastal Prevention Coalition

The North Coastal Prevention Coalition aims to reduce the harm of alcohol, tobacco, marijuana and other drugs in the cities of Carlsbad, Oceanside and Vista through community action, education, support and collaboration. Funded in part by the County of San Diego, HHSA, Behavioral Health Services, with a contract to Vista Community Clinic. Visit www.northcoastalpreventioncoalition.org