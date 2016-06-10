10 smart security steps for seniors

(BPT) – From identity theft to home burglary, it’s an unfortunate fact that senior citizens are often a target for criminals. By taking simple security measures while at home and out traveling, you can dramatically reduce the likelihood you or a loved one is victimized.

Always lock doors: Whether you’re in a home or an apartment, always keep doors locked. It’s a simple yet effective step to keep property and the residents safe, during the day and in the evening.

Secure patio doors: Determined criminals won’t stop even though the front door is locked. Use the Master Lock 265DCCSEN Security Door Bar to restrict patio and sliding glass doors from being pried open.

Ask for identification: When service or delivery people come to the door, ask for ID. If you still feel uneasy, get a number to reschedule the visit and then call the company directly to confirm the employee’s status.

Secure small valuables: Whether home or away, use a light portable safe. The Master Lock 5900D SafeSpace Portable Personal Safe keeps cash, documents, electronics and small valuables safe, plus the cable can be wrapped around a fixed object or serve as a carrying handle.

Vary routine while home: While home, try to vary the routine periodically. Criminals track when you come and go, so if it’s obvious you’re always gone during certain times, your home can easily be targeted.

Maintain routine while gone: If traveling, make it seem like someone is home. If you can’t get a house sitter, make sure to stop the newspaper and mail delivery and have a neighbor bring your trash in on the appropriate days.

Keep keys close: Skip the obvious doormat or planter and instead store spare keys and access cards securely by using a Master Lock 5422D Push Button Portable Key Safe. Plus, the protective weather cover prevents freezing and jamming.

Travel with less: When traveling, avoid drawing attention by wearing minimal jewelry and carrying only the necessary cash. You’ll feel confident and enjoy your trip more when you leave jewelry and other valuables at home.

No need to name: For phone books, organization directories and apartment lobbies, list your first initial rather than your full first name. This can help protect your identification; strangers won’t know your full name while friends and relatives will recognize your initial.

With these simple safety measures, senior citizens can feel protected in their homes for years to come.

