1 Wave Challenge at La Jolla Shores

After falling short last year, an effort to set a world record for most surfers sharing a single wave returns this month to La Jolla Shores.

The Guinness World Record was set eight years ago in Cape Town, South Africa, when 110 surfers rode a single wave to shore.

In January 2016, San Diego managed 97 for a single wave — on the 13th of 18 attempts.

The 1 Wave Challenge on Saturday, Jan. 21, benefits Boys to Men Mentoring Network, a San Diego nonprofit that guides high-risk and fatherless boys.

Fueled by Boys to Men’s partnership with The Century Club of San Diego’s Champions for Youth campaign and a Title Sponsorship by Dr. Bronner’s, the 1 Wave Challenge will tee off the 2017 Farmers Insurance Open Golf Tournament, starting Jan. 26.

“We are proud to build on this exciting partnership with The Century Club, Champions for Youth and the Farmers Insurance Open,” said Boys to Men Executive Director Craig McClain.

“The 1 Wave Challenge gives surfers, of all ages and abilities, the chance to participate in something much larger than themselves at the start of a New Year. We see the event generating a spirit of excitement and possibility that will inspire our work throughout the coming year.”

The second annual event will be limited to 180 surfers, who must raise a minimum of $250 to take part.

Surfers will be treated to breakfast, a schwag bag – including a commemorative T-shirt, hat and rash guard – and a beachside concert performed by local beach-rock band, Sandollar.