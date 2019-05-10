﻿THE WAVE WATERPARK OPENS FOR THE SUMMER MAY 25

VISTA, CA (May, 2019) – The City of Vista’s Wave Waterpark celebrates its 25thanniversary this year with special deals and events. The Wave opens for the summer on Sat., May 25 and continues to deliver summer fun through Sun., Sept. 29. To celebrate its silver anniversary, The Wave will offer ticket promotions throughout the summer and will be announced on its social media channels. The public is encouraged to follow The Wave on Facebook and Instagram at @thewavewaterpark.

Located at 101 Wave Dr., the construction and opening of the Wave Waterpark on June 30, 1994, signaled the beginning of the renaissance of downtown Vista and the Vista Village area, which is now a destination for retail, dining, and entertainment.

The Wave consists of six main attractions. The Slide Tower offers four different slides each with its own experience all emptying into a splash pool. The Flow Rider is North County’s only simulated wave machine creating the perfect beach break with every ride for boogie boarders. The Rip Tide slide welcomes single tube users, which empties into the Crazy River. The River offers a relaxing journey either on a tube or just by floating allowing visitors to go with the flow of the current. The Competition Pool is perfect for lap swimming, splashing, or floating on a mat. This temperature-controlled pool is perfect for practicing strokes. For the little ones under 48”, the Splash Pad is the perfect experience for kids to splash, spray, and play. With the exception of the Splash Pad, attractions require visitors to be at least 42” tall.

The park offers concessions, tube and boogie board rental, and cabana rentals. The Wave’s Surf Spot Grill is open daily offering meals and treats serving delicious burgers, hot dogs, salads, shaved ice, ice cream, and more to park guests. The Wave Shack offers merchandise and rentals including single and double tubes and locker keys for storage of personal items. Novelty items are also available for purchase along with sunscreen, towels, and goggles. The cabanas are popular with guests and a great way for visitors to enjoy the day or celebrate a birthday. Cabanas offer a designated shaded area next to an attraction. Cabanas may be reserved in advance at (760) 940-9283 or, if available, on the day of at the main gate.

From June 10 through August 9, weekly Splash Camps will be offered at The Wave. Each week provides a different theme with camps operating weekdays 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Extended care until 4 p.m. is available at no additional charge. Camps are open to youngsters seven to 15-years-old and participants must be able to swim one pool length without assistance. For those who need assistance, a life jacket will be provided by The Wave and must be worn for all water activities. In conjunction with Splash Camps, The Wave’s Counselor-in-Training program is open to ages 12 – 15. Only ten participants are selected for this program. Registration for Splash Camps and the CIT program are currently available.

The Wave offers a Junior Lifeguard program for ages 10 – 15. Weekly sessions are available from June 10 through August 9. Each week is filled with fun, water skills, and actual lifeguarding opportunities. Participants will be taught and tested on skills ranging from water rescues, CPR, first aid, and spinal management. Jr. Lifeguards will shadow with real lifeguards at The Wave. Guards will learn whistle signal, hand signals, and how to handle emergency situations with confidence. Participants must be able to swim 50 yards (two pool lengths).

Splash Camp. CIT, and Junior Lifeguard fees are $140 per week for each program. To register, call (760) 940-9283.



Each year, The Wave offers a number of special events throughout the summer. Events include: Military, Fire, and Law Appreciation Days, Father’s Day Celebration, and Friday Night Splash. Discounted tickets for these events are available. The special events calendar can be found on The Wave’s website at thewavewaterpark.com.

The Wave Waterpark is open daily from May 25 through Sept. 29. Hours vary and are available on the Wave’s website or by phone. Admission is $20.95 for visitors 42” and taller, $16.95 for under 42”, seniors age 60 and over are $13.95, Happy Hour for all heights and ages is available the last two hours the park is open for $9.95, ages two and under are free, military with I.D. is $13.95. Season passes are available for $74 per person, or $69 per person for a family of four.

For more information, visit thewavewaterpark.com, or call (760) 940-9283.

ABOUT THE WAVE WATERPARK …The Wave Waterpark is the City of Vista’s popular summertime attraction featuring a slide tower, flow rider, rip tide slide, floating river, competition pool, and spray park. Open from Memorial Day to Labor Day, The Wave offers camps, swim lessons, junior lifeguard program, scout programs, CPR and water polo classes, and group and birthday programs. During non-season, The Wave is open for lap swimming and rentals. The Wave is recognized for its extensive safety training programs and safety records. The Wave is a Five Star recognized facility by Star Guard Elite, an industry organization providing comprehensive lifeguard training programs for the waterpark industry.