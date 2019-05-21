﻿San Diego Women’s Foundation 19th Annual Awards

San Diego Women’s Foundation to Award $243,000 to Five Nonprofit Organizations that Work to Combat Human Trafficking

The Five 2019-2020 Grant Recipients to be Honored at SDWF’s 19th Annual Grants Celebration on June 5th

SAN DIEGO, CA – The San Diego Women’s Foundation (SDWF) announced that it will award $243,000 to local organizations during its annual Grants Celebration on June 5. This will be the highest grant awards in SDWF’s 19-year history.

SDWF will hold the 19th Annual Grants Celebration, Images of Impact: Snapshots of Community Change, to honor the impact of women in philanthropy and award grants to these organizations that combat human trafficking in the San Diego region.

This year’s grantees, selected through a comprehensive vetting process and a final vote by all 220 SDWF members, include:

Children’s Legal Services

Free to Thrive

GenerateHope

North County Lifeline

Project Concern International: Trafficking Prevention Collective

“Human trafficking simply should not exist in our community,” said SDWF Executive Director Katie Sawyer. “We are proud to partner with these phenomenal organizations who will help survivors get their lives back on track and prevent others from becoming victims in the first place.”

The event will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Museum of Photographic Arts in Balboa Park. The evening will commemorate the new 2019 grant recipients, highlight the successes of last year’s grant cycle and celebrate the $3.5 million in grants that have been awarded to 96 nonprofit programs in San Diego since the establishment of SDWF in 2000.

Tickets for the 19th Annual Grants Celebration cost $35 per person. For more information about the event or to purchase tickets, please visit https://www.sdwomensfoundation.org.

About the San Diego Women’s Foundation …Founded in 2000, The San Diego Women’s Foundation educates and inspires women to engage in collective philanthropy. They invest in innovative solutions that benefit the underserved communities in the San Diego region. Contributions and talents of the 220 SDWF members have resulted in more than $3.4 million in grants that have been awarded to 91 nonprofit programs, touching thousands of lives in and around San Diego. For additional information, visit www.sdwomensfoundation.org.