﻿NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING OF THE PLANNING COMMISSION

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of the Chartered City of Vista, California, will hold a public hearing in the Vista Civic Center Council Chambers, 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista, on May 21, 2019, at 6:00 PM, to receive and consider all evidence and reports presented at said hearing and/or obtained previously relative to the following matter:



P18-0411 – Paseo Artist Village – South Santa Fe Housing Associates, L.P.The project applicant, South Santa Fe Housing Associates, L.P., is requesting approval of a Site Development Plan, Special Use Permit and Tentative Parcel Maps to develop a mixed-use and affordable housing community with 60 apartment units and commercial retail space on a 0.68-acre site (APNs 179-022-01, 179-022-02, 179-022-05, 179-022-06, 179-022-07, 179-022-24, 179-022-23, and 179-022-25), located at 501-503, 505-507, 515, 517, 519, 521, 523 S. Santa Fe Avenue. The project proposes a five-story building, a three-story building, commercial retail space, parking facilities, landscaping, and associated site improvements. The proposed project is exempt under State CEQA Guidelines Section 15332 – In-fill Development Projects, which is a Class 32 categorical exemption. The proposed project meets the five conditions of the Class 32 exemptions related to: the City’s General Plan and Zoning Ordinance; substantially surrounded by urban uses; site does not contain any habitat for endangered species; project would not result in significant effects related to traffic, noise, air quality or water quality; site is adequately served by all required public utilities and services.

