﻿Mexican Pop Duo Ready to Perform in Escondido!

Escondido, CA. – May, 2019 – The Huerta siblings, Jesse & Joy is performing in Escondido for one-night only at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido on Friday, May 24th at 7:30 pm in the Concert Hall.



Jesse & Joy are Grammy-winning singer-songwriters and multi-instrumentalists.

Raised to a Mexican father and American mother, their music is a combination of a variety of musical and cultural influences from their upbringing in Mexico City.

With millions of followers on social media and billions of views and streams, the musicians use their global platform to raise their voices for those who cannot.

The duo have won numerous awards including the 2017 Grammy for best Latin Pop album and six Latin Grammys.

They are presently putting final touches on their latest album to be released this year.

Tickets for the show are $25-$85 and are on sale online at artcenter.org or at the Center ticket office at 340 N. Escondido Blvd., Escondido, Ca 92025, or by calling 800.988.4253. The ticket office is open Tue. – Sat. 12–6 PM, and Sun. 12–5 PM.

