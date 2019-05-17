

The City of Carlsbad is bringing back the past at the Hot Rods & Cool Treats carnival and classic car show this Saturday, May 18, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pine Avenue Community Park at 3333 Harding Street. Grab the family and come on out for some good old-fashioned fun.

Enjoy vintage carnival games for the young and the young at heart, like can-knock-down, ring toss, frog hopper and more

Build your own sundae at the ice cream bar

Vote on your favorite classic car

Enjoy live performances covering the oldies, face-painting, crafts, balloon art and a fun zone

The event is free, and carnival game tickets and food will be available for purchase, including hot dogs and root beer floats

