﻿Hot Rods & Cool Treats Carnival and Classic Car Show

The City of Carlsbad is bringing back the past at the Hot Rods & Cool Treats carnival and classic car show this Saturday, May 18, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pine Avenue Community Park at 3333 Harding Street. Grab the family and come on out for some good old-fashioned fun.

  • Enjoy vintage carnival games for the young and the young at heart, like can-knock-down, ring toss, frog hopper and more
  • Build your own sundae at the ice cream bar
  • Vote on your favorite classic car
  • Enjoy live performances covering the oldies, face-painting, crafts, balloon art and a fun zone
  • The event is free, and carnival game tickets and food will be available for purchase, including hot dogs and root beer floats

