The City of Carlsbad is bringing back the past at the Hot Rods & Cool Treats carnival and classic car show this Saturday, May 18, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pine Avenue Community Park at 3333 Harding Street. Grab the family and come on out for some good old-fashioned fun.
- Enjoy vintage carnival games for the young and the young at heart, like can-knock-down, ring toss, frog hopper and more
- Build your own sundae at the ice cream bar
- Vote on your favorite classic car
- Enjoy live performances covering the oldies, face-painting, crafts, balloon art and a fun zone
- The event is free, and carnival game tickets and food will be available for purchase, including hot dogs and root beer floats
More Information
- Visit event page
- Special events hotline 760-434-2843
- Rachael Shay, special events supervisor, 760-521-0741 or rachael.shay@carlsbadca.gov