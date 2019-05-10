﻿Coseo Properties Completes $1.5 Million Renovation of Atrium In Vista

Atrium transformed in contemporary-designed office space perfectly suited to support Vista’s thriving business community

SAN DIEGO – May 2019 – Coseo Properties and Colliers International San Diego Region announce the completion of an extensive $1.5 million renovation of Atrium, a 102,147 square foot, three-building multi-tenant office property located at 380, 400 and 410 S. Melrose Drive, Vista, CA.

“Our goal with the renovation of Atrium was to provide needed, high-quality office space in one of North San Diego’s quickly growing communities,” said Christopher Coseo, President at Coseo Properties. “Atrium provides a unique opportunity for businesses, especially those within the legal profession, to locate within walking distance of the Vista Superior Court.”

Extensive property renovations include new lighting, paint, landscaping and contemporary finishes as well as exterior architectural renovations, modernized lobbies, indoor common areas and outdoor patios. Atrium now features both traditional and open office concepts in a range of sizes, including several turn-key finished spaces that are ready for immediate occupancy.

“Coseo Properties has a successful track record creating high-quality workplaces that cater to the needs of today’s tenants,” said Chris Williams, Frist Vice President at Colliers International San Diego Region. “The firm has elevated Atrium from an outdated office property into Vista’s most desired place to locate a business.”

Atrium is currently listed for lease with representation by Chris Williams and Hank Jenkins of Colliers International San Diego Region.

“We’re happy to welcome Coseo Properties’ investment in the Atrium property,” said Kevin Ham, Director of Economic Development at The City of Vista. “Atrium represents the type of modern office space needed in Vista to support our thriving business environment and provide a workplaces for businesses to grow.”

