﻿COASTER to Provide Additional Service on Padres Home Game Nights

San Diego, CA—For baseball fans and those wishing to spend later hours in Downtown San Diego this baseball season, the North County Transit District (NCTD) will be hitting a home run by providing additional service after most* Padres games to bring people home.

On June 2, NCTD will offer a special southbound COASTER 652 train for passengers to arrive on time for the 3:10 p.m. game (check GoNCTD.com for schedule details). For all other games, passengers can take a regular southbound COASTER trip to Santa Fe Depot. They can then connect to the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) Sycuan Green Line Trolley and get off at the Gaslamp or 12th & Imperial stops.



On the way home, passengers can catch the special northbound COASTER 699 train at Santa Fe Depot. This train departs one hour after the last out, end of fireworks, concert, or special event. The train has a maximum departure time of midnight, so passengers should watch the clock if a tie brings additional innings.



Tickets can be purchased from ticket vending machines at each COASTER station, or can be purchased on the NCTD mobile ticketing app, Compass Cloud. One-way and round-trip COASTER tickets do not include Trolley fare, but RegionPlus day passes (as well as monthly COASTER passes) do cover the Trolley.



Trip planning assistance is available by contacting Customer Service at 760-966-6500.



*COASTER 699 will operate for all Padres home games EXCEPT the games oon the following dates where regular service typically covers the return: March 28, April 3 & 24, May 8 & 22, June 2, 5 & 19, July 30, August 14, and September 12 & 26. This is subject to change. Check GoNCTD.com for details.

About NCTD: The North County Transit District is a public transportation agency providing over 10 million passenger trips annually throughout North San Diego County and into downtown San Diego. NCTD’s system includes BREEZE buses (with FLEX service), COASTER commuter trains, SPRINTER hybrid rail trains, and LIFT paratransit service. NCTD’s mission is to deliver safe, convenient, reliable and user-friendly public transportation services. For more information visit: GoNCTD.com.