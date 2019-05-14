﻿A Musical Tribute to Elton John and Billy Joel is Coming to the Center!

Catch The Piano Men on Saturday, May 25th!

Escondido, CA. – May, 2019 – The California Center for the Arts, Escondido and The Barn Stage Company are excited to present, The Piano Men whichis happening in Escondido for one-night only at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido on Saturday May 25th at 7:30 pm in the Center Theater.

The music of Elton John and Billy Joel bursts to life in this thoroughly entertaining concert highlighting the countless hits by these two incredible singer/songwriters.

Featuring an amazing cast of piano playing vocalists displaying their talents on not one, but two grand pianos, backed by a live band, this show is not to be missed!

Following their successful outings with The Best of Broadway and The Best of Motown, The Barn Stage Company is thrilled to be partnering once again with California Center for the Arts to bring you this one of a kind theatrical experience!

Tickets for the show are $25-$45 and are on sale online at artcenter.org or at the Center ticket office at 340 N. Escondido Blvd., Escondido, Ca 92025, or by calling 800.988.4253. The ticket office is open Tue. – Sat. 12–6 PM, and Sun. 12–5 PM.

Get more information about the show here as well as purchase tickets here: http://artcenter.org/event/the-piano-men/

With a mission of bringing people together to discover, create and celebrate the arts, California Center for the Arts, Escondido is the cultural center of North San Diego County.



The Center’s unique campus includes a 1,523-seat concert hall, a 404-seat theater, a contemporary art museum, art and dance studios, and a full-service conference center with meeting and banquet facilities. The Center also runs an extensive education program and produces free community events. San Diego Magazine named the Center the “Best Limited Engagement” in North County. The Center was named in the Top Five for U-T San Diego’s Readers Poll for “Best Live Music Venue” and the Top Five for “Best Place to Get Married.” In 2016, the Center was named “Organization of the Year” by the Escondido Chamber of Commerce. In 2018, the Center was chosen as one of fifteen cities from all over the country to be awarded a grant known as the Levitt AMP [Your City] grant. The Center received $25K in matching funds to present the Levitt AMP Escondido Music Series, which is a minimum of 10 free outdoor concerts presented over 10 to 12 consecutive weeks during 2018.



The Center is located at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. in Escondido. The Ticket Office can be reached at (800) 988-4253. Tickets can also be purchased online. To learn more, including performance dates, times, and ticket information, visit artcenter.org.