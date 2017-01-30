Local View All →
ArtBeat Broken HeARTS Bash
Please visit our website at www.artbeatonmainstreet.com, or find us on Facebook or email info@artbeatonmainstreet.com. ArtBeat on Main Street, 330 Main Street, Vista, CA 92084. Thank you to each and every one of you. We hope to find partners, investors and supporters to help us find a new home, make art, and support the arts in Vista. To reach Kait Matthews directly, […]
BOBIER ELEMENTARY TAKES THE GREAT KINDNESS CHALLENGE
Bobier Elementary encouraged students, staff and community members to participate in the Great Kindness Challenge this week, January 23-27, 2017. The Great Kindness Challenge is a positive, proactive bullying prevention initiative, reaching millions of students during the last week of January each year and was highlighted on Good Morning America this week. It's not only students who […]
VISTA SCHOOLS CHANGING THE FACE OF EDUCTATION
Ray Huard…Something as simple as furniture is a sign of a school district on the move. So said Devin Vodicka as he reviewed progress made during his first five years as superintendent of the Vista Unified School District. "We're swapping out furniture that stays in one spot, and we're moving to the more mobile […]
Metahuman Fitness -NAS (North American Strongman)
On December 3rd Metahuman Fitness hosted a Strongman Competition on less than 5 days notice with the help of Robert Jones when the original promoter cancelled the event. There were many athletes from across the state (and out of staters) that trained for months only to find out on Monday night that the event on […]
Ben Cabrera 2016 Youth of The Year Vista Boys & Girls Club
Vista, CA… A capacity crowd enthusiastically cheered on 23 Boys & Girls Club of Vista. Ben Cabrera, a senior at Mission Vista High, was named the 2016 Youth of the Year. Cabrera, 18, is actively involved in volunteering with the Club's academic enrichment programs and also helps out with service projects to local soup kitchens […]
Vista’s State of the City Looks Better than Ever
TR Robertson …On Monday, January 23rd, city leaders, businessmen and women, educators, visiting dignitaries, and interested citizens gathered at the Vista Civic Center to hear from Mayor Judy Ritter and other speakers concerning the annual State of the City, the State of the Vista Unified School District, the State of Businesses and other organizations in and […]
Find Out About School District’s International Program At Community Forum
Ray Huard … Michaela Jackson said she wanted classes that would dare her to think critically. "I wanted to challenge myself," Michaela said. Alexander Kriksciun wanted a curriculum that gave him a taste of the freedom he'll have in college to choose what he studies. Bryce Picton wanted courses that looked "at broad concepts rather than […]
2016 Vista in Pictures Part 4
The Vista Press has been privileged to attend hundreds of events around Vista throughout 2016. There have been thousands of pictures taken and we have chosen 200 photos. Through the month of January 2017 we will share them with you. Enjoy Part 4. See Part 3 See Part 2 See Part 1
San Diego Sheriff’s Sewing Program and “HONORBANDS.”
Sheriff's Sewing Program on Monday, January 30th at 2:00 p.m. Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility Lobby, 451 Riverview Parkway, Santee Sheriff Bill Gore, Sheriff's Sergeant Cherisce Wilson, Julia Walling, HONORBANDS Laura Tartaglione, HONORBANDS B-Roll of the inmates in the sewing program will be given. Inmates at the Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility in Santee […]
San Diego County Water Authority Declaring End of Drought in San Diego County
The San Diego County Water Authority approved a resolution Thursday declaring an end to the drought in San Diego County. The vote came after an unexpectedly rainy January that has already boosted the Sierra Nevada snowpack to springtime levels. The resolution also called upon Gov. Jerry Brown to declare an end the statewide drought emergency […]
Oceanside -Trader Joe’s Injury Collision
At about 2:40 p.m., Deputies from the Traffic Division of the North Coastal Station responded to the parking lot of the Trader Joe's at 115 N. El Camino Real, Encinitas for a call of a possibly intoxicated driver. When they arrived, they found that an 87 year old female driver, in a 2002 Honda Accord, […]
Update: Creek Search – Rainbow
After a five-day search, crews have located the body of a child in a creek in Rainbow. The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office will determine if the body is that of five-year-old Phillip Campbell. For the past several days, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department has been using many resources, including Sheriff's ASTREA (helicopter) […]
Amtrak Train vs. Pedestrian Collision – Oceanside
On January 26, 2017, at 6:16 p.m., deputies from the North Coastal Sheriff's Transit Enforcement Unit responded to an Amtrak Train vs. pedestrian collision. The collision occurred on the railroad tracks near Morse Street and Broadway Street, in the City of Oceanside. A southbound Amtrak Train was traveling at approximately 55 miles per hour when […]
Sunset Market Hosts Annual Author’s Night
On January 26, 2017 – Time: 5:00 to 8:00 pm – Sunset Market, Downtown Oceanside – Website: www.sunsetmarket.com Meet local authors at this Thursdays, January 26, 2017, Sunset Market in downtown Oceanside. Local writers will be on hand to chat and sell their work from 5:00pm to 8:00pm. Showcasing local authors from all different genres of […]
After-School Drama Classes
After-School Drama Classes YOUNG ACTORS DRAMA CLASS Mondays 3:30pm – 5 pm January 23 – March 20, 2017 Class A: ages 6-10 Class B: ages 11-15 In a fun and creative environment, young actors develop theatre skills, gain confidence and develop social skills through collaboration and performance. The class will culminate in a showcase […]
Location Matters Sells Four Tenant Coastal Retail Investment in South Oceanside
Oceanside, CA – January 23, 2017 Location Matters is proud to announce the recent sale of 606 Cassidy St. for $800,000 cash, purchased as an investment by M&D Investment Group. The 6,034 square foot parcel included a 2,314 square foot building fully leased to four retail tenants. Longtime tenants, A Touch of Elegance, Starting Time, […]
Assemblymember Rocky Chávez Responds to The State of The State Address
SACRAMENTO – Assemblymember Rocky Chávez (R-Oceanside) issued a statement on the State of the State Address: "Today, there was a clear difference between the Governor's message of moving forward for the betterment of all people and the divisive language of the Pro Tempore and Lieutenant Governor." "The Governor's message was clear that democracy depends on […]
Senator Bates’ Statement on Governor’s State of the State Address
SACRAMENTO – Senator Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) today issued the following statement in response to Governor Jerry Brown's 2017 State of the State address to the California Legislature:"The governor is absolutely right when he said that 'When California does well, America does well.' That is why it is critical for California's leaders to pursue cooperation instead […]
Assemblymember Waldron Announces Committee Assignments
Assembly Minority Floor Leader Marie Waldron Appointed to Committees SACRAMENTO-Assembly Member Marie Waldron, R-Escondido, today announced that she has been named to the following committees for the 2017-2018 session: • Arts, Entertainment, Sports, Tourism and Internet Media, Vice Chair Assembly Ethics Health Local Government, Vice Chair • Assembly Rules Governmental Organization "It's great to receive […]
Assemblymember Chávez-Vice-Chair of Assembly Veteran Affairs Committee & K-12 Education Committee
SACRAMENTO – Assemblymember Rocky Chávez (R-Oceanside) today was appointed as the Vice-Chair of the Assembly Veteran Affairs Committee and the Vice-Chair of the Assembly K-12 Education Committee. "It is truly an honor to be named the Vice-Chair to two committees that are very near and dear to my heart," said Chávez. "One of my promises […]
Career Training for Job Growth
The best way to reduce poverty is by bringing more of our citizens into the workforce. While government subsidies can help to overcome temporary setbacks, the only permanent way to increase overall prosperity is through permanent, well-paying jobs. Unfortunately, many Californians are now struggling to secure good jobs, even though many jobs are available. In […]
Assemblymember Chávez Reacts to Assembly Vote on Attorney General Nominee Xavier Becerra
SACRAMENTO – Assemblymember Rocky Chávez (R-Oceanside) today reacted to the Assembly vote on Attorney General Nominee Xavier Becerra. "We clearly saw the lines drawn during today's vote on Attorney General nominee Xavier Becerra," said Chávez. "From what I know, Congressman Becerra is a qualified candidate and I have been unable to find any ethical or […]
California’s Water Outlook Is Brighter, but….
Though it's still early, this year's storms have brought increased precipitation, including heavy snowfall in the Sierras. Our real problem isn't lack of rain, it's a lack of water storage capacity. Despite voter approval of the $7.1 billion water bond in 2014, including $2.7 billion earmarked for new dams and reservoirs, few projects are currently […]
Assemblymember Rocky Chávez Responds To Governor Brown’s 2017-2018 Draft Budget
SACRAMENTO – Assemblymember Rocky Chávez (R-Oceanside) today announced his response to Governor Brown's draft budget for 2017-2018. "We have made strides in California to get education funding back to pre-recession levels," said Chávez. "Education is the pathway to jobs and if the people of California have good jobs they can make a good living and […]
High Heat – The Path Burned Brightly – Thomas Calabrese
The Path Burned Brightly Thomas Calabrese…..Bob Colton grew up near Guajome Park in Oceanside, the youngest of three children. His mother Martha was a 911 dispatcher with the Escondido fire and police district and his father Robert Colton served in the Marine Corps and after his discharge, he applied for the Fire Department in Oceanside […]
Helpful Hints and Life Hacks
TheVistaPress.com is adding a new feature writer, Dani Witkowski. On the last Friday of each month she will provide you with tips on how to organize your life and give you more free time. She is the founder and Owner of Life Inspired-Lifestyle Services. Welcome Dani! We're at the end of the first month of the year and […]
A Breed Apart – Thomas Calabrese
The True Predators Thomas Calabrese…Sergeant Johnny Tersus served six years in the Marine Corps and had four deployments to the Middle East and wanted to surprise his parents Robert and Frances Tersus so he didn't tell them that he was being discharged and coming home. It was mid-morning as he walked up the steps to […]
“Happy Hour” – Glen Foss
There were two doors down the hallway in the rear of Fitzwilly's Bar & Grille. Each door was adorned with an artistic rendition of a hunting dog, one bearing a sign "Pointers" and the other "Setters." Fitzwilly's was a purveyor of spirits but dealt mostly in cold beer, nachos, and country music. In this university […]
Heaven Sent and Hell Bent – Thomas Calabrese
Justice Comes Calling It was five am on June 15, 1930 and Frank McCall was driving from San Diego to his ranch in Valley Center. The Depression had been hard on him and his family, but it was hard on the entire country so Frank did not have any other choice except to roll […]
Blue Monday In January?
There are two ways looking at January. For the 'glass half-full' people out there, it's a time of fresh resolve, embarking on new endeavors and optimistic re-evaluation. For the rest of us, it's just layer upon layer of misery. Our bodies feel the strain of December's booze and chocolate diet , tumbleweeds blow through our bank accounts […]
Mariah – Part Two Thomas Calabrese
Thomas Calabrese…. When Mariah got the news from the Carlsbad Police about Ron's death, she was devastated. This was a woman that had always been in control of her emotions, never took her eyes off the big picture and could always turn any negative event into a positive one, but not this time and when […]
Mariah – Part One Thomas Calabrese
She was a force of nature … Thomas Calabrese … The Honor Initiative was a 501c3 charitable foundation based in Rancho Santa Fe, California and its Chief Executive Officer was Mariah Martine. The entire west wing of the palatial estate served as the headquarters for the charity and the twenty five acre property was immaculately […]
Vista Panther Boy’s Basketball On A Roll
William Rupp – Email: bill@hitekdesigns.com – Phone: 760 723-6624 The Vista High boy's basketball team is enjoying its best season in many years. The Panthers go into tonight's game, which can be heard live on www.hitekradio.com, with a 19-3 record. The teams' only 3 losses were to highly ranked teams by a total margin of just 14 […]
Vista High School Boys Basketball Scores & Schedules & Updates
Vista Panthers 1/6 -The Vista Panthers basketball team won Friday's home non-conference game against Fallbrook by a score of 77-34. 1/13 Canyon Crest Academy Ravens basketball team lost Friday's home non-conference game against Vista by a score of 64-58 1/20 Vista Panthers basketball team won Friday's home conference game against Oceanside by a score of […]
Mission Hills Grlzzlies VS Vista Panthers
David A. Willauer-Mission Hills High School-San Marcos, CA-The Mission Hills Grlzzlies after trailing 22-21 scored 15 straight points in the second quarter and took a big lead at 34-22 and defeated the Panthers of Vista by a 70-66 win as their record improves to 13-5 and currently ride a 9 game win streak Mission Hills […]
Jim Londos Memorial Wrestling Tournament
David A. Willauer-Orange Glen High School-Escondido, CA: The following local school competed in the Jim Londos Memorial Wrestling Tournament that took place on Saturday, January 14, 2017. The Poway Junior Varsity team was the overall winner with 211 points. Here are the local teams that competed and placed 5th place Vista 107 points Killian Perrington […]
Cal State San Marcos Wins In Overtime 5th Straight
CSUSM Outlasts Humboldt State in Overtime, 95-90, For Fifth Straight Win 1/14/2017 | Men's Basketball SAN MARCOS, Calif. – The Cal State San Marcos men's basketball team trailed Humboldt State 81-74 with two and a half minutes left in regulation. The Cougars then went on a 9-2 run to force an extra five minutes and […]
RBV Longhorn First Wrestler To Reach Finals In School’s History
David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-Temecula High School-Temecula, CA -Saturday, January 14, 2017: The Rancho Buena Vista Longhorns finished in 22nd place with 63 points and Oscar Nellis carries a 2016-17 record of 23-7 and the son of athletic director Marty Nellis made history Saturday night as he became the first Longhorn Wrestler to reach the finals […]
Cal State San Marcos men’s basketball team Wins
Strong Second Half Gives Cougars 77-66 Victory over Cal State Monterey Bay 1/7/2017 | Men's Basketball | Box Score SEASIDE, Calif. – The Cal State San Marcos men's basketball team used a strong second half, scoring 51 points, to defeat Cal State Monterey Bay by a final score of 77-66 in a California Collegiate Athletic […]
1 Wave Challenge at La Jolla Shores
After falling short last year, an effort to set a world record for most surfers sharing a single wave returns this month to La Jolla Shores. The Guinness World Record was set eight years ago in Cape Town, South Africa, when 110 surfers rode a single wave to shore. In
Moonlight’s Club M Opens New 2017 Season with Molly Ringwald in Concert
TR Robertson…Every one of the 135 seats was filled on the Moonlight Amphitheatre stage on Saturday evening as the first show for this seasons Club M concerts kicked off with the jazz sounds of Molly Ringwald and her band. Molly Ringwald and her band have performed over 200 concerts in seven countries along with […]Read More →
Cygnet Theatre in Old Town Currently Presenting Dark Comedy “Bad Jews”
TR Robertson …. Currently on stage at Old Town’s Cygnet Theatre is award winning playwright Joshua Harmon’s dark comedy, “Bad Jews”, loaded with savage humor, wonderful dialogue, thought provoking arguments and an amazing cast. The play was the third most-produced play of 2015 and was called, by “The New York Times”, the best comedy of […]Read More →
Old Globe Theatre – What’s Playing
Tickets are still on sale for Picasso at the Lapin Agile! Starting February 4 – Purchase Tickets Leading Sponsors Karen and Donald Cohn Peter Cooper and Norman Blachford Jean and Gary Shekhter Karen and Stuart Tanz United Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Fund Sheryl and Harvey White Tickets for The Blameless go on sale […]Read More →
Patio Playhouse Community and Youth Theater Presents Waiting for Godot
The Patio Playhouse rendition of Samuel Beckett’s tragicomedy Waiting for Godot hits all the right marks in its Jan. 6-29th run at the intimate downtown Escondido theater. Escondido, CA – Patio Playhouse Community Theater is proud to present Nobel Prize winning writer Samuel Beckett’s Waiting for Godot leading off at the beginning of 2017. This […]Read More →
Welk Resorts 2017 Season
Featured Show Purchase tickets to Welk Resort Theatre’s production of My Fair Lady. Buy Now This show is the standard by which all other musicals are measured. Based on GEORGE BERNARD SHAW’S play Pygmalion, with book, music and lyrics by Lerner and Loewe, MY FAIR LADY is gloriously triumphant. LANCE ARTHUR SMITH *Appears courtesy […]Read More →
North Coast Rep Opens 2017 with a Critically Acclaimed Play – “Marjorie Prime”
TR Robertson ….If you love plays that are thoughtful, intriguing, mentally stimulating and perhaps offer a glimpse of what the future may hold for mankind, you will thoroughly find “Marjorie Prime, opening play for 2017 at the North Coast Rep in Solana Beach, the play for you. The play, written by Jordan Harrison, was a […]Read More →
“I AM… Neil Diamond, I SAID” At Welk Theatre
The Welk Theatre is excited to announce the opening of “I AM… Neil Diamond, I SAID” on January 11, 2017 and running weekly through the year except in July and August. Call 888-802-7469 for reservations. Jason Lohrke is back by popular demand with a brand new show. The Welk has presented Jason in a tribute over […]Read More →
“Stories With Chutzpah” By Beloved Jewish Authors
Write Out Loud – an organization founded in 2007 with a commitment to inspire, challenge and entertain by reading short stories aloud for a live audience – announces their upcoming performance of STORIES WITH CHUTZPAH, by Beloved Jewish Authors. The reading with music is a co-production with Cygnet Theatre Company and takes place in conjunction […]Read More →