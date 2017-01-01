Serving the 75th Assembly District By Editor 2 days ago Assisting district residents with problems trying to navigate California’s massive bureaucracy is one of my primary responsibilities as your representative in Sacramento. Here’s a review of some of the ways my office has assisted residents over the past year. While my Capitol Office deals largely with legislation and policy issues, my District Office (DO) assists […] Read More →

Back to Sacramento By Editor 5 days ago On January 4th, 80 State Assembly Members and 40 State Senators will begin the new legislative session. Over 2,000 bills are likely to be introduced in the next few weeks. Thankfully, most will not be controversial. With some exceptions, all legislation must be submitted to the Office of Legislative Counsel by January 20 with the […] Read More →

The Legislative Process By Editor 2 weeks ago The California Legislature will begin its work for the new session in January, and since over 2,000 bills are likely to be introduced in the next few weeks, it is helpful to describe how the legislative process works. Based on the committee system, newly introduced bills first go before the Rules Committee, which assigns bills […] Read More →

Calif. Children’s Advocates Brace for Possible Repeal of Obamacare (English & Spanish) By Editor 2 weeks ago LOS ANGELES – Come January, the Republican-led Congress will have the Affordable Care Act, often referred to as “Obamacare,” in its sights. A new report by the Urban Institute suggests repealing even portions of the law will leave 4.9 million Californians without health insurance. Over a ten-year period, the state could also lose more than […] Read More →

Safeguarding Our Elections By Editor 3 weeks ago The first bill I introduced this session deals with voter security. On December 5, during the Legislature’s organizational session, I introduced Assembly Bill 4 (AB 4), the Voter Integrity Protection Act. The Act will verify and protect voter registration data to ensure that changes made online to voter information have actually been made by the […] Read More →

CalRecycle Funding Helps Businesses Keep Tires out of Landfills By Editor 4 weeks ago SACRAMENTO – Three businesses that specialize in products made from recycled tires will receive grants totaling more than $1.2 million to expand their markets and keep more of the material out of California landfills. The Tire Incentive Program, managed by the California Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery (CalRecycle), is a competitive pilot program created […] Read More →

Military Honors Woman For Her Dedication By Editor 1 month ago The U.S. Military is honoring a California woman who sent more than 7,200 care packages to troops and soldiers overseas. Wednesday, Maxine Russell was presented with an American Flag that flew in Afghanistan, along with a proclamation, during a ceremony at the First Marine Division Headquarters at Camp Pendleton. Russell has been making personalized packages with snacks, […] Read More →