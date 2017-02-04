Local View All →
The Vista Library : Saturday & Friday Events
Soul Line Dancing, Older Adults 50+ Saturday February 4th Health & Fitness, age group older adult 9:30 AM 11:00 AM Dance to the beat of Latin, gospel, pop, and R&B tunes with Soul Line Dance instructor Pamela Jackson, of StepNicely dance. Saturdays, 9:30am – 11:00am. REGISTRATION REQUIRED and begins Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. Please stop by […]Read More →
Vista High School Band Takes a Bite Out of The Big Apple
Coming off a wildly successful 2016 marching band season which saw the Panthers repeat as Southern California division 5A champions, the VHS band has set their eyes on a new prize – the New York Wind Band Festival. With a very select invitation list of six high school instrumental groups and two university ensembles, the […]Read More →
Vista American Legion Post 365 hosts ‘Four Chaplains Memorial Tribute’
Greater love had no men Vista American Legion Post 365 hosts ‘Four Chaplains Memorial Tribute’ Friday, February 3, 7 pm B.J. Coleman …One was a Roman Catholic priest. One was a Methodist pastor. Another was a Jewish rabbi. The fourth was a Reformed Dutch minister. They all held the military rank of first lieutenant in the U.S. […]Read More →
Chamber of Commerce February Business Mixer
February 8th – 5:00 pm VISTA VILLAGE PUB \ 224 Main St. ~ Vista (map)Vista Chamber of Commerce, 127 Main Street, Vista, CA 92084Read More →
Soroptimist SWAG Women’s Award Gala
Purchase tickets online at soroptimistvista.org The Soroptimist Live Your Dream: Education and Training Awards for Women (formerly the Soroptimist Women’s Opportunity Awards) provides women who serve as the primary wage earners for their families with the financial resources to offset costs associated with their efforts to attain higher education or additional skills and training. Recipients can […]Read More →
Highlights of Japan: Tokyo to Kyoto Trip Offered
Join TheVistaPress.com Travel and Entertainment writer and former Anthropology Instructor, TR Robertson, and his wife Carolyn, on an eleven day trip to Japan beginning April 13, 2017. This weekend is the deadline to sign-up for this exciting trip. TR and Carolyn have led numerous trips to destinations in Europe, China, Southeast Asia, South America, Australia, […]Read More →
Community Meeting on Proposed Regulations for Wireless Communications Facilities
The Public is Invited to a Community Meeting on Feb. 8 The City of Vista will hold a community meeting in the Vista Civic Center Morris B. Vance Community Room, located at 200 Civic Center Drive, in Vista on Wednesday, February 8, 2017, at 6 PM to discuss proposed zoning ordinances regulating wireless communications facilities. The […]Read More →
AUDITIONS FOR THE 2017 MOONLIGHT STAGE PRODUCTIONS SEASON
Moonlight Amphitheatre Aida, The Little Mermaid, Sunset Boulevard, and In the Heights. Auditions are held only on the dates and times below and must be done in person. We are unable to schedule auditions outside of the schedule below. We do not accept video submissions. AUDITION SCHEDULE AND LOCATION: Monday, February 13: 3 – 10 pm Tuesday, […]Read More →
North County View All →
Free Spanish Language Microsoft Class at Oceanside Public Library
Clase Gratis de Computadoras en Españal – Microsoft Office Please join the Oceanside Public Library for a month-long Spanish Language Microsoft Office Computer class. You will learn basic computer skills, how to set up an email account and learn about Microsoft Office computer programs. This four-week class will be held at the Civic Center Oceanside […]Read More →
Student Allegedly Raped in Cal State San Marcos Parking Lot
A college student reported being raped Tuesday in a parking lot at California State University San Marcos, authorities reported. The woman told university police she had initially communicated with the assailant through a social-media app that allows for anonymity, then met him on campus this morning, according to CSUSM public affairs. The unidentified man drove […]Read More →
San Marcos New Chamber of Commerce CEO
THE SAN MARCOS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE WELCOMES A NEW CEO Please join us in welcoming Rick Rungaitis as the new CEO of the San Marcos Chamber of Commerce The San Marcos Chamber of Commerce would like to introduce the new CEO, Rick Rungaitis. Rick was most recently Director of Team In Training for the San […]Read More →
Escondido Union High School 72nd Annual Golden Reunion
If you’ve made it this far, Escondido Union High grads… The Escondido Union High School 72nd Annual Golden Reunion will be held 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Grape Day Park. Organizers are expecting more than 800 guests so please register by May 1, according to publicity chair Rosalía (Atilano) Zamora. The […]Read More →
Home Burglary Suspect with Video – San Marcos
January 30, 2017 … San Diego County Crime Stoppers and investigators from the San Marcos Sheriff’s Station are asking for the public’s help to locate an unknown suspect wanted in connection with a home burglary. On January 23, 2017 at about 10:00 a.m., a man burglarized a home in the 3500 block of Grand Avenue in […]Read More →
Tea at the Sikes Adobe Historic Farmstead
Saturday, February 4th, 11th, and 18th – 1:00 PM and 3:00 PM Valentine’s Day Teas ($15 per person) and February 18, 2017 4:30 PM Invite a loved one to Tea at the Sikes Adobe Historic Farmstead. So popular – now in its 5th year! This unique way to celebrate Valentine’s Day is hosted by the […]Read More →
MainStreet Oceanside (MSO) Launching The Oceanside Mural Initiative
(OMI). The objective of this initiative is to transform downtown Oceanside into a public arts destination through the creation of unique, visually captivating murals in the downtown Oceanside area. These works of art will serve to highlight this rapidly growing Southern California beach community and its unique and diverse character. OMI, through MSO, is issuing […]Read More →
San Diego Sheriff’s Sewing Program and “HONORBANDS.”
Sheriff’s Sewing Program on Monday, January 30th at 2:00 p.m. Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility Lobby, 451 Riverview Parkway, Santee Sheriff Bill Gore, Sheriff’s Sergeant Cherisce Wilson, Julia Walling, HONORBANDS Laura Tartaglione, HONORBANDS B-Roll of the inmates in the sewing program will be given. Inmates at the Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility in Santee […]Read More →
State and National View All →
Jimbo’s…Naturally! January Business of the Month
Through my Business of the Month program, I seek to encourage local small businesses that support and enhance the quality of life in the beautiful 75th Assembly District. This month I would like to salute Jimbo’s…Naturally!, a San Diego company that goes out of its way to enhance the local community and improve our quality […]Read More →
Senator Bates & Nguyen Introduce “Repatriate, Rebuild and Repave” Bill
Tax Proceeds from U.S. Corporate Foreign Earnings Would Go to Transportation… SACRAMENTO – Senators Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) and Janet Nguyen (R-Garden Grove) announced today that they will introduce legislation that could help fund California’s transportation infrastructure with foreign earnings from U.S.-based multinational corporations. Should congressional leaders and the president reach an agreement on the […]Read More →
Assembly Back to Work
Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon has appointed me to serve on six committees for the new two-year session. I’m excited to be re-appointed to Health Committee and address many issues important to my district, including access and affordable health insurance, Medi-Cal and Denti-Cal, clinics, mental health treatment and long-term care facilities. My experience as a city […]Read More →
Assemblymember Rocky Chávez Responds to The State of The State Address
SACRAMENTO – Assemblymember Rocky Chávez (R-Oceanside) issued a statement on the State of the State Address: “Today, there was a clear difference between the Governor’s message of moving forward for the betterment of all people and the divisive language of the Pro Tempore and Lieutenant Governor.” “The Governor’s message was clear that democracy depends on […]Read More →
Senator Bates’ Statement on Governor’s State of the State Address
SACRAMENTO – Senator Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) today issued the following statement in response to Governor Jerry Brown’s 2017 State of the State address to the California Legislature:“The governor is absolutely right when he said that ‘When California does well, America does well.’ That is why it is critical for California’s leaders to pursue cooperation instead […]Read More →
Assemblymember Waldron Announces Committee Assignments
Assembly Minority Floor Leader Marie Waldron Appointed to Committees SACRAMENTO-Assembly Member Marie Waldron, R-Escondido, today announced that she has been named to the following committees for the 2017-2018 session: • Arts, Entertainment, Sports, Tourism and Internet Media, Vice Chair Assembly Ethics Health Local Government, Vice Chair • Assembly Rules Governmental Organization “It’s great to receive […]Read More →
Assemblymember Chávez-Vice-Chair of Assembly Veteran Affairs Committee & K-12 Education Committee
SACRAMENTO – Assemblymember Rocky Chávez (R-Oceanside) today was appointed as the Vice-Chair of the Assembly Veteran Affairs Committee and the Vice-Chair of the Assembly K-12 Education Committee. “It is truly an honor to be named the Vice-Chair to two committees that are very near and dear to my heart,” said Chávez. “One of my promises […]Read More →
Career Training for Job Growth
The best way to reduce poverty is by bringing more of our citizens into the workforce. While government subsidies can help to overcome temporary setbacks, the only permanent way to increase overall prosperity is through permanent, well-paying jobs. Unfortunately, many Californians are now struggling to secure good jobs, even though many jobs are available. In […]Read More →
The Back Page View All →
WHEN DID THE WOMAN’S CLUB OF VISTA BEGIN?
Fran Jensen, Publicity Chairperson…I recently was asked, “When did The Woman’s Club of Vista begin?”. The answer is that it was founded in 1916 by a group of women as a current events club. The motto was “Along the friendly way we journey together to achieve the best things for country life”. Remember this was […]Read More →
High Heat – The Path Burned Brightly – Thomas Calabrese
The Path Burned Brightly Thomas Calabrese…..Bob Colton grew up near Guajome Park in Oceanside, the youngest of three children. His mother Martha was a 911 dispatcher with the Escondido fire and police district and his father Robert Colton served in the Marine Corps and after his discharge, he applied for the Fire Department in Oceanside […]Read More →
Helpful Hints and Life Hacks
TheVistaPress.com is adding a new feature writer, Dani Witkowski. On the last Friday of each month she will provide you with tips on how to organize your life and give you more free time. She is the founder and Owner of Life Inspired-Lifestyle Services. Welcome Dani! We’re at the end of the first month of the year and […]Read More →
A Breed Apart – Thomas Calabrese
The True Predators Thomas Calabrese…Sergeant Johnny Tersus served six years in the Marine Corps and had four deployments to the Middle East and wanted to surprise his parents Robert and Frances Tersus so he didn’t tell them that he was being discharged and coming home. It was mid-morning as he walked up the steps to […]Read More →
“Happy Hour” – Glen Foss
There were two doors down the hallway in the rear of Fitzwilly’s Bar & Grille. Each door was adorned with an artistic rendition of a hunting dog, one bearing a sign “Pointers” and the other “Setters.” Fitzwilly’s was a purveyor of spirits but dealt mostly in cold beer, nachos, and country music. In this university […]Read More →
Heaven Sent and Hell Bent – Thomas Calabrese
Justice Comes Calling It was five am on June 15, 1930 and Frank McCall was driving from San Diego to his ranch in Valley Center. The Depression had been hard on him and his family, but it was hard on the entire country so Frank did not have any other choice except to roll […]Read More →
Blue Monday In January?
There are two ways looking at January. For the ‘glass half-full’ people out there, it’s a time of fresh resolve, embarking on new endeavors and optimistic re-evaluation. For the rest of us, it’s just layer upon layer of misery. Our bodies feel the strain of December’s booze and chocolate diet , tumbleweeds blow through our bank accounts […]Read More →
Mariah – Part Two Thomas Calabrese
Thomas Calabrese…. When Mariah got the news from the Carlsbad Police about Ron’s death, she was devastated. This was a woman that had always been in control of her emotions, never took her eyes off the big picture and could always turn any negative event into a positive one, but not this time and when […]Read More →
Sports View All →
Escondido- Orange Glen & Escondido High School
Escondido finishes 9th with 97.5 Orange Glen finishes in 19th place with 53.0 place at Holtville Rotary Invitation David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-The Cougars of Escondido High finished in 9th place along with school rival Orange Glen finished in 19th place at the Holtville Rotary Invitational Wrestling Tournament that took place at Rancho Bernardo High School. […]Read More →
Palomar Women Ride 12 Game Win Streak In Victory Over Mira Costa
David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-The Palomar Lady Comets continue to improve their record at 20-2 their 3rd 20 win season and ride a 12 game win streak behind the 19 point effort by Allie Israel (Mission Hills) San Marcos, CA 17 by Monica Todd (Mission Hills) San Marcos, 16 by Roshell Lamug (Mission Hills) San Marcos, […]Read More →
City Adult Men’s, Women’s & Coed Softball Teams Registration
Registration for our upcoming season began in January and will close on Tuesday February 28, 2017. Games are played Sunday through Friday evenings at Brengle Terrace and Breeze Hill parks. Registration is limited to teams. Individual players may contact Ryan Snyder at 760.643.5273 to be on the “Free Agent” list made available to teams looking for players. […]Read More →
CCAA Preseason Poll Places CSUSM Sixth in the South Division
SAN RAMON, CA. – The Cal State San Marcos baseball team was picked to finish sixth in the South Division in the California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) this season. The annual preseason poll was released by the conference office on Friday and is voted on by the league’s coaches. The 2017 squad will be […]Read More →
Vista High School Boys Basketball Scores 1/27
Vista Panthers 1/6 -The Vista Panthers basketball team won Friday’s home non-conference game against Fallbrook by a score of 77-34. 1/13 Canyon Crest Academy Ravens basketball team lost Friday’s home non-conference game against Vista by a score of 64-58 1/20 Vista Panthers basketball team won Friday’s home conference game against Oceanside by a score of […]Read More →
Vista Panther Boy’s Basketball On A Roll
William Rupp – Email: bill@hitekdesigns.com – Phone: 760 723-6624 The Vista High boy’s basketball team is enjoying its best season in many years. The Panthers go into tonight’s game, which can be heard live on www.hitekradio.com, with a 19-3 record. The teams’ only 3 losses were to highly ranked teams by a total margin of just 14 […]Read More →
Mission Hills Grlzzlies VS Vista Panthers
David A. Willauer-Mission Hills High School-San Marcos, CA-The Mission Hills Grlzzlies after trailing 22-21 scored 15 straight points in the second quarter and took a big lead at 34-22 and defeated the Panthers of Vista by a 70-66 win as their record improves to 13-5 and currently ride a 9 game win streak Mission Hills […]Read More →
Jim Londos Memorial Wrestling Tournament
David A. Willauer-Orange Glen High School-Escondido, CA: The following local school competed in the Jim Londos Memorial Wrestling Tournament that took place on Saturday, January 14, 2017. The Poway Junior Varsity team was the overall winner with 211 points. Here are the local teams that competed and placed 5th place Vista 107 points Killian Perrington […]Read More →
Travel View All →
Oceanside Theatre Company Presents: Eurydice
Oceanside Theatre Company, the resident theatre company of The Brooks Theatre and Studio 219, presents , by award-winning playwright Sarah Ruhl. The production is directed by Dhyana Dahl. Performance dates are February 10- 26 at The Brooks Theatre in Downtown Oceanside (Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm; Sundays at 2pm). This production features live musicians, a captivating lighting design, original […]Read More →
Freaky Friday at the La Jolla Play House
NOW PLAYING! The fun, magic, humor and heart of the new Disney musical, FREAKY FRIDAY, is now on stage in the Weiss Theatre! Don’t miss the vivid performances, exhilarating pop-rock score, dynamic choreography and creative staging in the latest Christopher Ashley-helmed production that’s sure to be another musical theatre hit. In case you missed them, […]Read More →
“Good People” at Scripps Ranch Theatre
Look at How the Other Half Lives TR Robertson ….The first play for 2017 for Scripps Ranch Theatre, located at the Legler Benbough Theatre on the Alliant International University campus, “Good People”, pits friends and families, past and present, against one another in a clash of choices, living standards, emotions and relationships. The 2011 […]Read More →
Moonlight’s Club M Opens New 2017 Season with Molly Ringwald in Concert
TR Robertson…Every one of the 135 seats was filled on the Moonlight Amphitheatre stage on Saturday evening as the first show for this seasons Club M concerts kicked off with the jazz sounds of Molly Ringwald and her band. Molly Ringwald and her band have performed over 200 concerts in seven countries along with […]Read More →
Cygnet Theatre in Old Town Currently Presenting Dark Comedy “Bad Jews”
TR Robertson …. Currently on stage at Old Town’s Cygnet Theatre is award winning playwright Joshua Harmon’s dark comedy, “Bad Jews”, loaded with savage humor, wonderful dialogue, thought provoking arguments and an amazing cast. The play was the third most-produced play of 2015 and was called, by “The New York Times”, the best comedy of […]Read More →
Old Globe Theatre – What’s Playing
Tickets are still on sale for Picasso at the Lapin Agile! Starting February 4 – Purchase Tickets Leading Sponsors Karen and Donald Cohn Peter Cooper and Norman Blachford Jean and Gary Shekhter Karen and Stuart Tanz United Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Fund Sheryl and Harvey White Tickets for The Blameless go on sale […]Read More →
Patio Playhouse Community and Youth Theater Presents Waiting for Godot
The Patio Playhouse rendition of Samuel Beckett’s tragicomedy Waiting for Godot hits all the right marks in its Jan. 6-29th run at the intimate downtown Escondido theater. Escondido, CA – Patio Playhouse Community Theater is proud to present Nobel Prize winning writer Samuel Beckett’s Waiting for Godot leading off at the beginning of 2017. This […]Read More →
Welk Resorts 2017 Season
Featured Show Purchase tickets to Welk Resort Theatre’s production of My Fair Lady. Buy Now This show is the standard by which all other musicals are measured. Based on GEORGE BERNARD SHAW’S play Pygmalion, with book, music and lyrics by Lerner and Loewe, MY FAIR LADY is gloriously triumphant. LANCE ARTHUR SMITH *Appears courtesy […]Read More →