Tree down on Riviera Drive Vista
At 12:42 pm on January 20, 2017 Vista Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a tree down in the 1900 block of Riviera Drive. Firefighters arrived on scene and found a tree down across the road. In addition to damaging a home the tree also took down cable and electrical wires as well as
San Diego Civic Leaders Converge in Vista
Pat MurphyThe streets and freeways were a rain soaked mess. As the sun set a light drizzle still remained as a reminder of the earlier rain storm. This was the kind of evening when you went straight home from work. It wasn't the kind of evening that you got into your car after work and
Heroes of Vista 2017 Is Coming
Heroes of Vista 2017 is coming on Friday April 21, 2017 – and we would like to encourage you to participate! Vista Chamber of Commerce, 127 Main St., Vista, CA 92084 Nominate Your Company "> We are looking for the Best in 2016 to honor at our Heroes 2017 event and we would like YOU to help us find them! Nominate
Four Arts Teachers At Guajome Park Academy
The story is about the individual stories of four arts teachers at Guajome Park Academy, or perhaps their collective story—teachers that for one reason or another are truly special. Guajome was a fairly new school, having just began a little over 20 years ago. We have may arts teachers here that are quite phenomenal and,
Vista Robbery – Skybound Coffee + Dessert Lounge
San Diego County Crime Stoppers and investigators from the Vista Sheriff's Station are asking for the public's help to identify and locate an unknown suspect wanted in connection with a coffee shop robbery that occurred in the City of Vista. On January 14th, at about 6:30 p.m., a man entered the Skybound Coffee + Dessert
Karl B. “Barney” Fields Obituary
Karl B. "Barney" Fields passed away suddenly November 29, 2016 in Vista, CA. He was born March 16, 1935 in Springfield, OH. Barney was raised in Ohio until he entered the United States Marine Corps in 1954. After his time in the service, he moved to Vista and lived there until 2005 when he moved
Molly Ringwald At Moonlights Club M Saturday
Tickets are still available for the matinee performance On Broadway, audiences embraced her as Sally Bowles in Cabaret, as well as in Enchanted April and Modern Orthodox. Off-Broadway, she received rave notices for her work in Jonathan Larson's tick, tick… BOOM! and Paula Vogel's How I Learned to Drive. Recently, she toured the country as
Structure Fire -367 Flower Lane in Vista Today
On January 18, 2017 Vista Fire Department personnel responded to a condominium fire at 367 Flower Lane in Vista. A neighbor across the street from the address noticed light white smoke coming from the eaves of the condominium. The fire call was dispatched at 10:10 AM and the first Vista fire engine arrived on scene
2017 COMMUNITY SERVICE AWARD RECIPIENT ANNOUNCED
Mr. Gerald Wesley Hampton was named as the 2017 recipient of the City of Oceanside Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Service Award at the annual commemoration celebration hosted by the North San Diego County Branch of the NAACP and the City of Oceanside on January 16, 2017. Hampton, a longtime member of the Oceanside community,
Classical Academies Brings $70,000,000 to North San Diego County Economy
Escondido, CA. – The Classical Academies brings an annual $70,000,000 of economic impact to North San Diego County. The findings were reported in a December 2016 economic impact study researched and written by a team of California State University San Marcos students in the College of Business Administration's Senior Experience program. The senior experience team of five
Escondido Republican Women Seek Scholarship Applicants
Escondido Republican Women, Federated (ERWF) is seeking graduating high school seniors who attend school in Escondido and who are interested in applying for the 2017 Charlotte Mousel Scholarship. Mrs. Mousel, 1994-95 President of the California Federation of Republican Women (1994-95), exemplified the dedication and commitment of Federated Women. The recipient of ERWF's award will
SANDAG Criminal Justice Research Division Reports
The SANDAG Criminal Justice Research Division is releasing two reports on public safety in the San Diego region: one focused on changes in arrests in the wake of Proposition 47 and the other focused on law enforcement expenditures. Arrests 2015: Law Enforcement Response to Crime in the San Diego Region includes the first full calendar
State of the City San Marcos
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 28, 11:00 AM – 1:30 PM TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 28, 11:00 AM – 1:30 PM Hosted by the San Marcos Chamber of Commerce, this year's Chamber Board Installation and Awards Luncheon will feature San Marcos Mayor Jim Desmond's 2017 State of the City address. The 3nd Annual State of the City Address and Chamber
Homicide Investigation – Escondido
LOCATION: 27600 Champagne Boulevard, Unincorporated Escondido CA The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office has completed the autopsy related to this investigation. The victim has been identified as San Diego County resident Antonia Herrera. The manner of death has been ruled a homicide. The remainder of the autopsy has been sealed. Lieutenant Kenneth Nelson will
City of Oceanside News
FREE TAX SERVICES IN OCEANSIDE The City of Oceanside Parks & Recreation and AARP are pleased to announce free tax preparation at the following locations: Country Club Senior Center – 455 Country Club Lane, Oceanside. Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays starting on February 1 from 8:45 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Please call (760) 435-5250 to make an
New Theatre Company In San Diego
The Roustabouts Theatre Company fornder Phil Johnson, Will Cooper & Ruff Yeager bringing new works, reimagining the classics and well known contemporary plays with the best local talent in San Diego. San Diego, CA – Bringing together notable local actors, directors and playwrights, they have formed a new theatre company called THE ROUSTABOUTS. A non-profit
Career Training for Job Growth
The best way to reduce poverty is by bringing more of our citizens into the workforce. While government subsidies can help to overcome temporary setbacks, the only permanent way to increase overall prosperity is through permanent, well-paying jobs. Unfortunately, many Californians are now struggling to secure good jobs, even though many jobs are available. In
Assemblymember Chávez Reacts to Assembly Vote on Attorney General Nominee Xavier Becerra
SACRAMENTO – Assemblymember Rocky Chávez (R-Oceanside) today reacted to the Assembly vote on Attorney General Nominee Xavier Becerra. "We clearly saw the lines drawn during today's vote on Attorney General nominee Xavier Becerra," said Chávez. "From what I know, Congressman Becerra is a qualified candidate and I have been unable to find any ethical or
California’s Water Outlook Is Brighter, but….
Though it's still early, this year's storms have brought increased precipitation, including heavy snowfall in the Sierras. Our real problem isn't lack of rain, it's a lack of water storage capacity. Despite voter approval of the $7.1 billion water bond in 2014, including $2.7 billion earmarked for new dams and reservoirs, few projects are currently
Assemblymember Rocky Chávez Responds To Governor Brown’s 2017-2018 Draft Budget
SACRAMENTO – Assemblymember Rocky Chávez (R-Oceanside) today announced his response to Governor Brown's draft budget for 2017-2018. "We have made strides in California to get education funding back to pre-recession levels," said Chávez. "Education is the pathway to jobs and if the people of California have good jobs they can make a good living and
Senator Bates’ Statement on Governor’s 2017-18 Budget
SACRAMENTO – Senator Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) today responded to the release of Governor Jerry Brown's 2017-18 budget proposal: "Given national economic conditions and pending policy changes in Washington, D.C., it's prudent that the budget has embraced a relatively cautious approach. The state must be extra vigilant in its spending and California would be better
Senator Patricia Bates Encourages College Seniors and Grads to Apply for Senate Fellowships
SACRAMENTO – Senator Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) today announced the availability of applications for the 2017-18 California Senate Fellows program. Former fellows include current members of Congress and the California Legislature, judges and local elected officials. "Serving as a Senate fellow is a fabulous opportunity to gain first-hand experience in politics in the capital of
New Law Regarding Pets
A new law went into effect Jan. 1 that protects good Samaritans from being held criminally liable if they break into a locked vehicle to rescue an animal in distress. County Animal Services says there are certain things to keep in mind before anyone breaks into a vehicle to free a pet. First, it is
“Happy Hour” – Glen Foss
There were two doors down the hallway in the rear of Fitzwilly's Bar & Grille. Each door was adorned with an artistic rendition of a hunting dog, one bearing a sign "Pointers" and the other "Setters." Fitzwilly's was a purveyor of spirits but dealt mostly in cold beer, nachos, and country music. In this university
Heaven Sent and Hell Bent – Thomas Calabrese
Justice Comes Calling It was five am on June 15, 1930 and Frank McCall was driving from San Diego to his ranch in Valley Center. The Depression had been hard on him and his family, but it was hard on the entire country so Frank did not have any other choice except to roll
Blue Monday In January?
There are two ways looking at January. For the 'glass half-full' people out there, it's a time of fresh resolve, embarking on new endeavors and optimistic re-evaluation. For the rest of us, it's just layer upon layer of misery. Our bodies feel the strain of December's booze and chocolate diet , tumbleweeds blow through our bank accounts
Mariah – Part Two Thomas Calabrese
Thomas Calabrese…. When Mariah got the news from the Carlsbad Police about Ron's death, she was devastated. This was a woman that had always been in control of her emotions, never took her eyes off the big picture and could always turn any negative event into a positive one, but not this time and when
Mariah – Part One Thomas Calabrese
She was a force of nature … Thomas Calabrese … The Honor Initiative was a 501c3 charitable foundation based in Rancho Santa Fe, California and its Chief Executive Officer was Mariah Martine. The entire west wing of the palatial estate served as the headquarters for the charity and the twenty five acre property was immaculately
California’s Minimum Wage Increases On January 1, 2017
On January 1, 2017, California's minimum wage increases to $10.50 per hour for businesses with 26 or more employees. Small businesses with 25 or fewer employees will continue to pay the current minimum wage of $10 per hour. The increase for larger businesses is a result of SB 3, a bill that will increase the
California’s New Laws For 2017
SACRAMENTO — On New Year's Day, Californians will wake up to hundreds of new laws, governing everything from the size of our paychecks to the rights of beauty salons to serve booze as they cultivate our coiffure. But some of the higher-profile laws among the 898 bills that Gov. Jerry Brown signed this year will symbolize what's
Smiling Christmas Viper – Thomas Calabrese
Best Gift Ever Thomas Calabrese …. As I lie on my deathbed within days or hours of my final demise, I can't help but look back and wonder how much of this tale is actual fact and how much has been distorted by the gradual destruction of my brain cells from too many years of bad
Mission Hills Grlzzlies VS Vista Panthers
David A. Willauer-Mission Hills High School-San Marcos, CA-The Mission Hills Grlzzlies after trailing 22-21 scored 15 straight points in the second quarter and took a big lead at 34-22 and defeated the Panthers of Vista by a 70-66 win as their record improves to 13-5 and currently ride a 9 game win streak Mission Hills
Jim Londos Memorial Wrestling Tournament
David A. Willauer-Orange Glen High School-Escondido, CA: The following local school competed in the Jim Londos Memorial Wrestling Tournament that took place on Saturday, January 14, 2017. The Poway Junior Varsity team was the overall winner with 211 points. Here are the local teams that competed and placed 5th place Vista 107 points Killian Perrington
Cal State San Marcos Wins In Overtime 5th Straight
CSUSM Outlasts Humboldt State in Overtime, 95-90, For Fifth Straight Win 1/14/2017 | Men's Basketball SAN MARCOS, Calif. – The Cal State San Marcos men's basketball team trailed Humboldt State 81-74 with two and a half minutes left in regulation. The Cougars then went on a 9-2 run to force an extra five minutes and
RBV Longhorn First Wrestler To Reach Finals In School’s History
David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-Temecula High School-Temecula, CA -Saturday, January 14, 2017: The Rancho Buena Vista Longhorns finished in 22nd place with 63 points and Oscar Nellis carries a 2016-17 record of 23-7 and the son of athletic director Marty Nellis made history Saturday night as he became the first Longhorn Wrestler to reach the finals
Vista High School Boys Basketball Scores & Schedules & Updates
Vista Panthers 1/6 -The Vista Panthers basketball team won Friday's home non-conference game against Fallbrook by a score of 77-34. 1/13 Canyon Crest Academy Ravens basketball team lost Friday's home non-conference game against Vista by a score of 64-58 1/20 – Vista Panthers basketball team has a home conference game vs. Oceanside on Friday, January
Cal State San Marcos men’s basketball team Wins
Strong Second Half Gives Cougars 77-66 Victory over Cal State Monterey Bay 1/7/2017 | Men's Basketball | Box Score SEASIDE, Calif. – The Cal State San Marcos men's basketball team used a strong second half, scoring 51 points, to defeat Cal State Monterey Bay by a final score of 77-66 in a California Collegiate Athletic
1 Wave Challenge at La Jolla Shores
After falling short last year, an effort to set a world record for most surfers sharing a single wave returns this month to La Jolla Shores. The Guinness World Record was set eight years ago in Cape Town, South Africa, when 110 surfers rode a single wave to shore. In January 2016, San Diego managed
Registration For City Sports Programs
Registration & Customer Service To register in-person for classes or to reserve a city recreation facility, visit the Recreation Office at the Vista Civic Center, 200 Civic Center Drive during these hours: Monday through Thursday 10:30 am – 5:00 pm, and Fridays from 10:30 am to 3:00 pm. Customer service is available by phone during
Patio Playhouse Community and Youth Theater Presents Waiting for Godot
The Patio Playhouse rendition of Samuel Beckett's tragicomedy Waiting for Godot hits all the right marks in its Jan. 6-29th run at the intimate downtown Escondido theater. Escondido, CA – Patio Playhouse Community Theater is proud to present Nobel Prize winning writer Samuel Beckett's Waiting for Godot leading off at the beginning of 2017. This
Welk Resorts 2017 Season
Featured Show Purchase tickets to Welk Resort Theatre's production of My Fair Lady. Buy Now This show is the standard by which all other musicals are measured. Based on GEORGE BERNARD SHAW'S play Pygmalion,
North Coast Rep Opens 2017 with a Critically Acclaimed Play – “Marjorie Prime”
TR Robertson ….If you love plays that are thoughtful, intriguing, mentally stimulating and perhaps offer a glimpse of what the future may hold for mankind, you will thoroughly find “Marjorie Prime, opening play for 2017 at the North Coast Rep in Solana Beach, the play for you. The play, written by Jordan Harrison, was a […]Read More →
“I AM… Neil Diamond, I SAID” At Welk Theatre
The Welk Theatre is excited to announce the opening of “I AM… Neil Diamond, I SAID” on January 11, 2017 and running weekly through the year except in July and August. Call 888-802-7469 for reservations. Jason Lohrke is back by popular demand with a brand new show. The Welk has presented Jason in a tribute over […]Read More →
“Stories With Chutzpah” By Beloved Jewish Authors
Write Out Loud – an organization founded in 2007 with a commitment to inspire, challenge and entertain by reading short stories aloud for a live audience – announces their upcoming performance of STORIES WITH CHUTZPAH, by Beloved Jewish Authors. The reading with music is a co-production with Cygnet Theatre Company and takes place in conjunction […]Read More →
AN ILIAD At New Village Arts Theatre
Jan 27 – Feb 26, 2017 SHOCKING AND SPELLBINDING AN ILIAD COMES TO NVA CARLSBAD, CA. January 2016 – New Village Arts is pleased to announce the fourth production of its sixteenth season: AN ILIAD, the thrilling and hauntingretelling of Homer’s sweeping epic, featuring Linda Libby with musical accompaniment by Gunnar Biggs. Visionary theatre artists Lisa Peterson and Denis O’Hare have crafted a sprawling yarn based on Homer’s epic poem in […]Read More →
Classic Musical “My Fair Lady” Still Enchants Audiences at Welk Theatre
TR Robertson ….My Fair Lady” was a hit from the moment it took stage on March 15, 1956, at the Broadway Mark Theatre in New York City, and it remains a hit in the latest production of the musical at the Welk Resort Theatre, running now through April 2nd. This classic story of a […]Read More →
