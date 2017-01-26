Local View All →
After-School Drama Classes
After-School Drama Classes YOUNG ACTORS DRAMA CLASS Mondays 3:30pm – 5 pm January 23 – March 20, 2017 Class A: ages 6-10 Class B: ages 11-15 In a fun and creative environment, young actors develop theatre skills, gain confidence and develop social skills through collaboration and performance. The class will culminate in a showcase
North County SD Veterans Stand Down
North County SD Veterans Stand Down Holds Event at Green Oak Ranch January 27 – 29, 2017 at Green Oak Ranch, Vista CA North County San Diego Veterans Stand Down presents our 1st Annual Stand Down for North County's Homeless Veterans, Veterans in need, and their immediate dependent family members. ***Pre-registration required*** Services Provided: Showers, haircuts,
Kaleidoscope: Designing Unity Art Show Coming to Vista Library
Kaleidoscope: Designing Unity Art Show Coming to Vista Library…The Vista Branch Library is pleased to present Kaleidoscope: Designing Unity, an exhibition by students at Platt College of San Diego honoring Black History Month. The show runs until February 27, 2017 in the library's Community Room. Kaleidoscope: Designing Unity Art Show Coming to Vista Library
Community Health Fair Brightwood College
Brightwood College in Vista will host a Community Health Fair Wednesday, January 25 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The fair is free and open to the public with giveaways for free prizes including a Fitbit Zip Wireless Activity Tracker. Attendees are invited to enjoy activities for all ages including: learning safe medication disposal, vitals
11th Annual Human Trafficking Awareness Walk
. Jackie Piro….January 21, 2017–The 11th Annual Human Trafficking Awareness Walk enjoyed a large turnout and sunny skies this afternoon as about 100 people gathered in front of Vista's Wave Waterpark to register and collect their "HONK to STOP Human Trafficking" signs. The group walked from the Wave Waterpark, to Vista Way up to Civic
Soroptimists to Award Over $25,000 at Awards Gala February 19th
VISTA, California, January 22, 2017—Soroptimist International of Vista and North County will hand out $25,000 in scholarships and grants at its annual "Live Your Dream" Soroptimist Awards Gala (S.W.A.G.) to be held Saturday, February 19th from 11 am to 1 pm at Shadowridge Golf Club in Vista. Three local college students from Vista, San
Moonlight’s Club M Opens New Season with Molly Ringwald in Concert
TR Robertson…Every one of the 135 seats was filled on the Moonlight Amphitheatre stage on Saturday evening as the first show for this seasons Club M concerts kicked off with the jazz sounds of Molly Ringwald and her band. Molly Ringwald and her band have performed over 200 concerts in seven countries along with
Solutions for Change Hires Director of Strategic Advancement
Solutions for Change announced today that Paul Webster has joined the organization as the Director of Strategic Advancement. Paul's work history includes more than twelve years of serving in the United States House of Representatives as a legislative and issues manager for several Members of Congress. He has served in the California State Legislature as
Location Matters Sells Four Tenant Coastal Retail Investment in South Oceanside
Oceanside, CA – January 23, 2017 Location Matters is proud to announce the recent sale of 606 Cassidy St. for $800,000 cash, purchased as an investment by M&D Investment Group. The 6,034 square foot parcel included a 2,314 square foot building fully leased to four retail tenants. Longtime tenants, A Touch of Elegance, Starting Time,
Creek Search – Rainbow
The search continues for a child who was reportedly swept away by rushing flood waters in Rainbow. Deputies from the Vista Sheriff's Station, Fallbrook Sheriff's Substation, Sheriff's Search and Rescue, along with the North County Fire Protection District and the Camp Pendleton Fire Department Swift Water Rescue Team, are searching a creek in the 4800
Oceanside Man Hit on State Rt 76
A 43-year-old U.S. Navy man hit by a truck and killed along an Oceanside highway was attempting to fix his parked vehicle, police reported. Officers responded Saturday at 4:30 p.m. to the eastbound lanes of State Route 76 at Foussat Road, where they found the man, unresponsive and collapsed on the highway, according to Oceanside Police Sgt. Lonny Harper.
2017 COMMUNITY SERVICE AWARD RECIPIENT ANNOUNCED
Mr. Gerald Wesley Hampton was named as the 2017 recipient of the City of Oceanside Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Service Award at the annual commemoration celebration hosted by the North San Diego County Branch of the NAACP and the City of Oceanside on January 16, 2017. Hampton, a longtime member of the Oceanside community,
Classical Academies Brings $70,000,000 to North San Diego County Economy
Escondido, CA. – The Classical Academies brings an annual $70,000,000 of economic impact to North San Diego County. The findings were reported in a December 2016 economic impact study researched and written by a team of California State University San Marcos students in the College of Business Administration's Senior Experience program. The senior experience team of five
Escondido Republican Women Seek Scholarship Applicants
Escondido Republican Women, Federated (ERWF) is seeking graduating high school seniors who attend school in Escondido and who are interested in applying for the 2017 Charlotte Mousel Scholarship. Mrs. Mousel, 1994-95 President of the California Federation of Republican Women (1994-95), exemplified the dedication and commitment of Federated Women. The recipient of ERWF's award will
SANDAG Criminal Justice Research Division Reports
The SANDAG Criminal Justice Research Division is releasing two reports on public safety in the San Diego region: one focused on changes in arrests in the wake of Proposition 47 and the other focused on law enforcement expenditures. Arrests 2015: Law Enforcement Response to Crime in the San Diego Region includes the first full calendar
State of the City San Marcos
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 28, 11:00 AM – 1:30 PM TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 28, 11:00 AM – 1:30 PM Hosted by the San Marcos Chamber of Commerce, this year's Chamber Board Installation and Awards Luncheon will feature San Marcos Mayor Jim Desmond's 2017 State of the City address. The 3nd Annual State of the City Address and Chamber
Assemblymember Waldron Announces Committee Assignments
Assembly Minority Floor Leader Marie Waldron Appointed to Committees SACRAMENTO-Assembly Member Marie Waldron, R-Escondido, today announced that she has been named to the following committees for the 2017-2018 session: • Arts, Entertainment, Sports, Tourism and Internet Media, Vice Chair Assembly Ethics Health Local Government, Vice Chair • Assembly Rules Governmental Organization "It's great to receive
Assemblymember Chávez-Vice-Chair of Assembly Veteran Affairs Committee & K-12 Education Committee
SACRAMENTO – Assemblymember Rocky Chávez (R-Oceanside) today was appointed as the Vice-Chair of the Assembly Veteran Affairs Committee and the Vice-Chair of the Assembly K-12 Education Committee. "It is truly an honor to be named the Vice-Chair to two committees that are very near and dear to my heart," said Chávez. "One of my promises
Career Training for Job Growth
The best way to reduce poverty is by bringing more of our citizens into the workforce. While government subsidies can help to overcome temporary setbacks, the only permanent way to increase overall prosperity is through permanent, well-paying jobs. Unfortunately, many Californians are now struggling to secure good jobs, even though many jobs are available. In
Assemblymember Chávez Reacts to Assembly Vote on Attorney General Nominee Xavier Becerra
SACRAMENTO – Assemblymember Rocky Chávez (R-Oceanside) today reacted to the Assembly vote on Attorney General Nominee Xavier Becerra. "We clearly saw the lines drawn during today's vote on Attorney General nominee Xavier Becerra," said Chávez. "From what I know, Congressman Becerra is a qualified candidate and I have been unable to find any ethical or
California’s Water Outlook Is Brighter, but….
Though it's still early, this year's storms have brought increased precipitation, including heavy snowfall in the Sierras. Our real problem isn't lack of rain, it's a lack of water storage capacity. Despite voter approval of the $7.1 billion water bond in 2014, including $2.7 billion earmarked for new dams and reservoirs, few projects are currently
Assemblymember Rocky Chávez Responds To Governor Brown’s 2017-2018 Draft Budget
SACRAMENTO – Assemblymember Rocky Chávez (R-Oceanside) today announced his response to Governor Brown's draft budget for 2017-2018. "We have made strides in California to get education funding back to pre-recession levels," said Chávez. "Education is the pathway to jobs and if the people of California have good jobs they can make a good living and
Senator Bates’ Statement on Governor’s 2017-18 Budget
SACRAMENTO – Senator Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) today responded to the release of Governor Jerry Brown's 2017-18 budget proposal: "Given national economic conditions and pending policy changes in Washington, D.C., it's prudent that the budget has embraced a relatively cautious approach. The state must be extra vigilant in its spending and California would be better
A Breed Apart – Thomas Calabrese
The True Predators Thomas Calabrese…Sergeant Johnny Tersus served six years in the Marine Corps and had four deployments to the Middle East and wanted to surprise his parents Robert and Frances Tersus so he didn't tell them that he was being discharged and coming home. It was mid-morning as he walked up the steps to
“Happy Hour” – Glen Foss
There were two doors down the hallway in the rear of Fitzwilly's Bar & Grille. Each door was adorned with an artistic rendition of a hunting dog, one bearing a sign "Pointers" and the other "Setters." Fitzwilly's was a purveyor of spirits but dealt mostly in cold beer, nachos, and country music. In this university
Heaven Sent and Hell Bent – Thomas Calabrese
Justice Comes Calling It was five am on June 15, 1930 and Frank McCall was driving from San Diego to his ranch in Valley Center. The Depression had been hard on him and his family, but it was hard on the entire country so Frank did not have any other choice except to roll
Blue Monday In January?
There are two ways looking at January. For the 'glass half-full' people out there, it's a time of fresh resolve, embarking on new endeavors and optimistic re-evaluation. For the rest of us, it's just layer upon layer of misery. Our bodies feel the strain of December's booze and chocolate diet , tumbleweeds blow through our bank accounts
Mariah – Part Two Thomas Calabrese
Thomas Calabrese…. When Mariah got the news from the Carlsbad Police about Ron's death, she was devastated. This was a woman that had always been in control of her emotions, never took her eyes off the big picture and could always turn any negative event into a positive one, but not this time and when
Mariah – Part One Thomas Calabrese
She was a force of nature … Thomas Calabrese … The Honor Initiative was a 501c3 charitable foundation based in Rancho Santa Fe, California and its Chief Executive Officer was Mariah Martine. The entire west wing of the palatial estate served as the headquarters for the charity and the twenty five acre property was immaculately
California’s Minimum Wage Increases On January 1, 2017
On January 1, 2017, California's minimum wage increases to $10.50 per hour for businesses with 26 or more employees. Small businesses with 25 or fewer employees will continue to pay the current minimum wage of $10 per hour. The increase for larger businesses is a result of SB 3, a bill that will increase the
California’s New Laws For 2017
SACRAMENTO — On New Year's Day, Californians will wake up to hundreds of new laws, governing everything from the size of our paychecks to the rights of beauty salons to serve booze as they cultivate our coiffure. But some of the higher-profile laws among the 898 bills that Gov. Jerry Brown signed this year will symbolize what's
Vista High School Boys Basketball Scores & Schedules & Updates
Vista Panthers 1/6 -The Vista Panthers basketball team won Friday's home non-conference game against Fallbrook by a score of 77-34. 1/13 Canyon Crest Academy Ravens basketball team lost Friday's home non-conference game against Vista by a score of 64-58 1/20 Vista Panthers basketball team won Friday's home conference game against Oceanside by a score of
Mission Hills Grlzzlies VS Vista Panthers
David A. Willauer-Mission Hills High School-San Marcos, CA-The Mission Hills Grlzzlies after trailing 22-21 scored 15 straight points in the second quarter and took a big lead at 34-22 and defeated the Panthers of Vista by a 70-66 win as their record improves to 13-5 and currently ride a 9 game win streak Mission Hills
Jim Londos Memorial Wrestling Tournament
David A. Willauer-Orange Glen High School-Escondido, CA: The following local school competed in the Jim Londos Memorial Wrestling Tournament that took place on Saturday, January 14, 2017. The Poway Junior Varsity team was the overall winner with 211 points. Here are the local teams that competed and placed 5th place Vista 107 points Killian Perrington
Cal State San Marcos Wins In Overtime 5th Straight
CSUSM Outlasts Humboldt State in Overtime, 95-90, For Fifth Straight Win 1/14/2017 | Men's Basketball SAN MARCOS, Calif. – The Cal State San Marcos men's basketball team trailed Humboldt State 81-74 with two and a half minutes left in regulation. The Cougars then went on a 9-2 run to force an extra five minutes and
RBV Longhorn First Wrestler To Reach Finals In School’s History
David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-Temecula High School-Temecula, CA -Saturday, January 14, 2017: The Rancho Buena Vista Longhorns finished in 22nd place with 63 points and Oscar Nellis carries a 2016-17 record of 23-7 and the son of athletic director Marty Nellis made history Saturday night as he became the first Longhorn Wrestler to reach the finals
Cal State San Marcos men’s basketball team Wins
Strong Second Half Gives Cougars 77-66 Victory over Cal State Monterey Bay 1/7/2017 | Men's Basketball | Box Score SEASIDE, Calif. – The Cal State San Marcos men's basketball team used a strong second half, scoring 51 points, to defeat Cal State Monterey Bay by a final score of 77-66 in a California Collegiate Athletic
1 Wave Challenge at La Jolla Shores
After falling short last year, an effort to set a world record for most surfers sharing a single wave returns this month to La Jolla Shores. The Guinness World Record was set eight years ago in Cape Town, South Africa, when 110 surfers rode a single wave to shore. In January 2016, San Diego managed
Registration For City Sports Programs
Registration & Customer Service To register in-person for classes or to reserve a city recreation facility, visit the Recreation Office at the Vista Civic Center, 200 Civic Center Drive during these hours: Monday through Thursday 10:30 am – 5:00 pm, and Fridays from 10:30 am to 3:00 pm. Customer service is available by phone during
Cygnet Theatre in Old Town Currently Presenting Dark Comedy “Bad Jews”
TR Robertson …. Currently on stage at Old Town's Cygnet Theatre is award winning playwright Joshua Harmon's dark comedy, "Bad Jews", loaded with savage humor, wonderful dialogue, thought provoking arguments and an amazing cast. The play was the third most-produced play of 2015 and was called, by "The New York Times", the best comedy of
Old Globe Theatre – What’s Playing
Tickets are still on sale for Picasso at the Lapin Agile! Starting February
Patio Playhouse Community and Youth Theater Presents Waiting for Godot
The Patio Playhouse rendition of Samuel Beckett’s tragicomedy Waiting for Godot hits all the right marks in its Jan. 6-29th run at the intimate downtown Escondido theater. Escondido, CA – Patio Playhouse Community Theater is proud to present Nobel Prize winning writer Samuel Beckett’s Waiting for Godot leading off at the beginning of 2017. This […]Read More →
Welk Resorts 2017 Season
Featured Show Purchase tickets to Welk Resort Theatre’s production of My Fair Lady. Buy Now This show is the standard by which all other musicals are measured. Based on GEORGE BERNARD SHAW’S play Pygmalion, with book, music and lyrics by Lerner and Loewe, MY FAIR LADY is gloriously triumphant. LANCE ARTHUR SMITH *Appears courtesy […]Read More →
North Coast Rep Opens 2017 with a Critically Acclaimed Play – “Marjorie Prime”
TR Robertson ….If you love plays that are thoughtful, intriguing, mentally stimulating and perhaps offer a glimpse of what the future may hold for mankind, you will thoroughly find “Marjorie Prime, opening play for 2017 at the North Coast Rep in Solana Beach, the play for you. The play, written by Jordan Harrison, was a […]Read More →
“I AM… Neil Diamond, I SAID” At Welk Theatre
The Welk Theatre is excited to announce the opening of “I AM… Neil Diamond, I SAID” on January 11, 2017 and running weekly through the year except in July and August. Call 888-802-7469 for reservations. Jason Lohrke is back by popular demand with a brand new show. The Welk has presented Jason in a tribute over […]Read More →
“Stories With Chutzpah” By Beloved Jewish Authors
Write Out Loud – an organization founded in 2007 with a commitment to inspire, challenge and entertain by reading short stories aloud for a live audience – announces their upcoming performance of STORIES WITH CHUTZPAH, by Beloved Jewish Authors. The reading with music is a co-production with Cygnet Theatre Company and takes place in conjunction […]Read More →
AN ILIAD At New Village Arts Theatre
Jan 27 – Feb 26, 2017 SHOCKING AND SPELLBINDING AN ILIAD COMES TO NVA CARLSBAD, CA. January 2016 – New Village Arts is pleased to announce the fourth production of its sixteenth season: AN ILIAD, the thrilling and hauntingretelling of Homer’s sweeping epic, featuring Linda Libby with musical accompaniment by Gunnar Biggs. Visionary theatre artists Lisa Peterson and Denis O’Hare have crafted a sprawling yarn based on Homer’s epic poem in […]Read More →