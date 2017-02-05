Local View All →
Vista American Little League Fields Closer to Completion
The day may have started off gray and overcast, but soon, between the clouds parting and the big hearts of the many donors and volunteers, the sun shone. It has been a long time coming and there is still much work to be done but Vista American Little League is another step closer to being […]Read More →
“Boots ‘n Bling” Valentine’s Barn Dance
Lambs of Faith would like to cordially invite you to our “Boots ‘n Bling” Valentine’s Barn Dance When: February 10th @ 6:00 at Faith Lutheran Community Life Center – 700 E Bobier Dr., Vista (760)724-7700. What: A time of LOVE, fun and fellowship for all ages including a dinner and country line dancing. Whether you are coming with […]Read More →
Feliccia’s Cars & Coffee Saturday
CARS & COFFEE,February 4th 2017 , Join us and view or bring your classic auto for our cars & coffee get together.Read More →
Vista Chamber News And Events
Meet the Leaders Dinner – Mar 24 Join us on Friday March 24 @ 6pm at Shadowridge Country Club for our Meet the Leaders Dinner. Our keynote speaker will be Congressman Darrell Issa. Other invited speakers include California State Senator Patricia Bates and Diane Harkey from the Board of Equalization. Cost is $125 per person […]Read More →
The Vista Library : Saturday & Friday Events
Soul Line Dancing, Older Adults 50+ Saturday February 4th Health & Fitness, age group older adult 9:30 AM 11:00 AM Dance to the beat of Latin, gospel, pop, and R&B tunes with Soul Line Dance instructor Pamela Jackson, of StepNicely dance. Saturdays, 9:30am – 11:00am. REGISTRATION REQUIRED and begins Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. Please stop by […]Read More →
Vista High School Band Takes a Bite Out of The Big Apple
Coming off a wildly successful 2016 marching band season which saw the Panthers repeat as Southern California division 5A champions, the VHS band has set their eyes on a new prize – the New York Wind Band Festival. With a very select invitation list of six high school instrumental groups and two university ensembles, the […]Read More →
Vista American Legion Post 365 hosts ‘Four Chaplains Memorial Tribute’
Greater love had no men Vista American Legion Post 365 hosts ‘Four Chaplains Memorial Tribute’ Friday, February 3, 7 pm B.J. Coleman …One was a Roman Catholic priest. One was a Methodist pastor. Another was a Jewish rabbi. The fourth was a Reformed Dutch minister. They all held the military rank of first lieutenant in the U.S. […]Read More →
Chamber of Commerce February Business Mixer
February 8th – 5:00 pm VISTA VILLAGE PUB \ 224 Main St. ~ Vista (map)Vista Chamber of Commerce, 127 Main Street, Vista, CA 92084Read More →
3 Students Arrested After Loaded Pistol Found at Fallbrook High School
Three Fallbrook High School students were arrested Friday for allegedly bringing a loaded pistol to the northern San Diego County campus. This prompted a several-hour lockdown and law enforcement search during which the weapon was found hidden in a classroom. A teen who saw a photo on a social media website of someone holding the […]Read More →
Free Spanish Language Microsoft Class at Oceanside Public Library
Clase Gratis de Computadoras en Españal – Microsoft Office Please join the Oceanside Public Library for a month-long Spanish Language Microsoft Office Computer class. You will learn basic computer skills, how to set up an email account and learn about Microsoft Office computer programs. This four-week class will be held at the Civic Center Oceanside […]Read More →
Student Allegedly Raped in Cal State San Marcos Parking Lot
A college student reported being raped Tuesday in a parking lot at California State University San Marcos, authorities reported. The woman told university police she had initially communicated with the assailant through a social-media app that allows for anonymity, then met him on campus this morning, according to CSUSM public affairs. The unidentified man drove […]Read More →
San Marcos New Chamber of Commerce CEO
THE SAN MARCOS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE WELCOMES A NEW CEO Please join us in welcoming Rick Rungaitis as the new CEO of the San Marcos Chamber of Commerce The San Marcos Chamber of Commerce would like to introduce the new CEO, Rick Rungaitis. Rick was most recently Director of Team In Training for the San […]Read More →
Escondido Union High School 72nd Annual Golden Reunion
If you’ve made it this far, Escondido Union High grads… The Escondido Union High School 72nd Annual Golden Reunion will be held 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Grape Day Park. Organizers are expecting more than 800 guests so please register by May 1, according to publicity chair Rosalía (Atilano) Zamora. The […]Read More →
Home Burglary Suspect with Video – San Marcos
January 30, 2017 … San Diego County Crime Stoppers and investigators from the San Marcos Sheriff’s Station are asking for the public’s help to locate an unknown suspect wanted in connection with a home burglary. On January 23, 2017 at about 10:00 a.m., a man burglarized a home in the 3500 block of Grand Avenue in […]Read More →
Tea at the Sikes Adobe Historic Farmstead
Saturday, February 4th, 11th, and 18th – 1:00 PM and 3:00 PM Valentine’s Day Teas ($15 per person) and February 18, 2017 4:30 PM Invite a loved one to Tea at the Sikes Adobe Historic Farmstead. So popular – now in its 5th year! This unique way to celebrate Valentine’s Day is hosted by the […]Read More →
MainStreet Oceanside (MSO) Launching The Oceanside Mural Initiative
(OMI). The objective of this initiative is to transform downtown Oceanside into a public arts destination through the creation of unique, visually captivating murals in the downtown Oceanside area. These works of art will serve to highlight this rapidly growing Southern California beach community and its unique and diverse character. OMI, through MSO, is issuing […]Read More →
How Will California Clean its Air?
LOS ANGELES – Southern California has long been plagued with dirty air – so dirty that clean-air advocates claim the entire South Coast basin has never been in full compliance with the federal Clean Air Act. But today, the South Coast Air Quality Management District is to vote on developing a long-term plan for better […]Read More →
Jimbo’s…Naturally! January Business of the Month
Through my Business of the Month program, I seek to encourage local small businesses that support and enhance the quality of life in the beautiful 75th Assembly District. This month I would like to salute Jimbo’s…Naturally!, a San Diego company that goes out of its way to enhance the local community and improve our quality […]Read More →
Senator Bates & Nguyen Introduce “Repatriate, Rebuild and Repave” Bill
Tax Proceeds from U.S. Corporate Foreign Earnings Would Go to Transportation… SACRAMENTO – Senators Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) and Janet Nguyen (R-Garden Grove) announced today that they will introduce legislation that could help fund California’s transportation infrastructure with foreign earnings from U.S.-based multinational corporations. Should congressional leaders and the president reach an agreement on the […]Read More →
Assembly Back to Work
Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon has appointed me to serve on six committees for the new two-year session. I’m excited to be re-appointed to Health Committee and address many issues important to my district, including access and affordable health insurance, Medi-Cal and Denti-Cal, clinics, mental health treatment and long-term care facilities. My experience as a city […]Read More →
Assemblymember Rocky Chávez Responds to The State of The State Address
SACRAMENTO – Assemblymember Rocky Chávez (R-Oceanside) issued a statement on the State of the State Address: “Today, there was a clear difference between the Governor’s message of moving forward for the betterment of all people and the divisive language of the Pro Tempore and Lieutenant Governor.” “The Governor’s message was clear that democracy depends on […]Read More →
Senator Bates’ Statement on Governor’s State of the State Address
SACRAMENTO – Senator Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) today issued the following statement in response to Governor Jerry Brown’s 2017 State of the State address to the California Legislature:“The governor is absolutely right when he said that ‘When California does well, America does well.’ That is why it is critical for California’s leaders to pursue cooperation instead […]Read More →
Assemblymember Waldron Announces Committee Assignments
Assembly Minority Floor Leader Marie Waldron Appointed to Committees SACRAMENTO-Assembly Member Marie Waldron, R-Escondido, today announced that she has been named to the following committees for the 2017-2018 session: • Arts, Entertainment, Sports, Tourism and Internet Media, Vice Chair Assembly Ethics Health Local Government, Vice Chair • Assembly Rules Governmental Organization “It’s great to receive […]Read More →
Assemblymember Chávez-Vice-Chair of Assembly Veteran Affairs Committee & K-12 Education Committee
SACRAMENTO – Assemblymember Rocky Chávez (R-Oceanside) today was appointed as the Vice-Chair of the Assembly Veteran Affairs Committee and the Vice-Chair of the Assembly K-12 Education Committee. “It is truly an honor to be named the Vice-Chair to two committees that are very near and dear to my heart,” said Chávez. “One of my promises […]Read More →
Five O’clock Follies – Thomas Calabrese
(Die Laughing or Just Die) Thomas Calabrese …… Third Battalion, Lima Company, Second Platoon was the bottom rung of the ladder for speed freaks, potheads, juicers and hellraising Marines with too much time in country and not enough functioning brain cells to quietly complete their combat tours or die patriotically in the line of duty. They […]Read More →
WHEN DID THE WOMAN’S CLUB OF VISTA BEGIN?
Fran Jensen, Publicity Chairperson…I recently was asked, “When did The Woman’s Club of Vista begin?”. The answer is that it was founded in 1916 by a group of women as a current events club. The motto was “Along the friendly way we journey together to achieve the best things for country life”. Remember this was […]Read More →
High Heat – The Path Burned Brightly – Thomas Calabrese
The Path Burned Brightly Thomas Calabrese…..Bob Colton grew up near Guajome Park in Oceanside, the youngest of three children. His mother Martha was a 911 dispatcher with the Escondido fire and police district and his father Robert Colton served in the Marine Corps and after his discharge, he applied for the Fire Department in Oceanside […]Read More →
Helpful Hints and Life Hacks
TheVistaPress.com is adding a new feature writer, Dani Witkowski. On the last Friday of each month she will provide you with tips on how to organize your life and give you more free time. She is the founder and Owner of Life Inspired-Lifestyle Services. Welcome Dani! We’re at the end of the first month of the year and […]Read More →
A Breed Apart – Thomas Calabrese
The True Predators Thomas Calabrese…Sergeant Johnny Tersus served six years in the Marine Corps and had four deployments to the Middle East and wanted to surprise his parents Robert and Frances Tersus so he didn’t tell them that he was being discharged and coming home. It was mid-morning as he walked up the steps to […]Read More →
“Happy Hour” – Glen Foss
There were two doors down the hallway in the rear of Fitzwilly’s Bar & Grille. Each door was adorned with an artistic rendition of a hunting dog, one bearing a sign “Pointers” and the other “Setters.” Fitzwilly’s was a purveyor of spirits but dealt mostly in cold beer, nachos, and country music. In this university […]Read More →
Heaven Sent and Hell Bent – Thomas Calabrese
Justice Comes Calling It was five am on June 15, 1930 and Frank McCall was driving from San Diego to his ranch in Valley Center. The Depression had been hard on him and his family, but it was hard on the entire country so Frank did not have any other choice except to roll […]Read More →
Blue Monday In January?
There are two ways looking at January. For the ‘glass half-full’ people out there, it’s a time of fresh resolve, embarking on new endeavors and optimistic re-evaluation. For the rest of us, it’s just layer upon layer of misery. Our bodies feel the strain of December’s booze and chocolate diet , tumbleweeds blow through our bank accounts […]Read More →
Alana Lacangan 20 Pts Paces Rancho Buena Vista In Win Over Oceanside
David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer– Oceanside High School-Oceanside, CA: The Longhorns of Rancho Buena Vista High School behind the 20 point performance by Alana Lacangan 8 each by Catelynn Dumala and Maggie Ross, 7 by Tyisha Hill defeated the Lady Pirates of Oceanside High School by a 57-28 score. The Lady Pirates were led by Jadon […]Read More →
17 Points by Jacob Camargo Paces Oceanside In Win Over Rancho Buena Vista
David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-Oceanside High School-Oceanside, CA-2-3-17: The Oceanside Boys Basketball team continue their winning ways as they defeated the Rancho Buena Vista Longhorns by a 56-48 score. For the Pirates at 14-7 Jacob Camargo led with 17 points and 10 by Alan Graham. For the Longhorns at 6-18 Tovin Schwartz led with 15 points. […]Read More →
Escondido- Orange Glen & Escondido High School
David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-Escondido finishes 9th with 97.5 Orange Glen finishes in 19th place with 53.0 place at Holtville Rotary Invitation The Cougars of Escondido High finished in 9th place along with school rival Orange Glen finished in 19th place at the Holtville Rotary Invitational Wrestling Tournament that took place at Rancho Bernardo High School. […]Read More →
Palomar Women Ride 12 Game Win Streak In Victory Over Mira Costa
David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-The Palomar Lady Comets continue to improve their record at 20-2 their 3rd 20 win season and ride a 12 game win streak behind the 19 point effort by Allie Israel (Mission Hills) San Marcos, CA 17 by Monica Todd (Mission Hills) San Marcos, 16 by Roshell Lamug (Mission Hills) San Marcos, […]Read More →
City Adult Men’s, Women’s & Coed Softball Teams Registration
Registration for our upcoming season began in January and will close on Tuesday February 28, 2017. Games are played Sunday through Friday evenings at Brengle Terrace and Breeze Hill parks. Registration is limited to teams. Individual players may contact Ryan Snyder at 760.643.5273 to be on the “Free Agent” list made available to teams looking for players. […]Read More →
CCAA Preseason Poll Places CSUSM Sixth in the South Division
SAN RAMON, CA. – The Cal State San Marcos baseball team was picked to finish sixth in the South Division in the California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) this season. The annual preseason poll was released by the conference office on Friday and is voted on by the league’s coaches. The 2017 squad will be […]Read More →
Vista High School Boys Basketball Scores 1/27
Vista Panthers 1/6 -The Vista Panthers basketball team won Friday’s home non-conference game against Fallbrook by a score of 77-34. 1/13 Canyon Crest Academy Ravens basketball team lost Friday’s home non-conference game against Vista by a score of 64-58 1/20 Vista Panthers basketball team won Friday’s home conference game against Oceanside by a score of […]Read More →
AN ILIAD At New Village Arts Theatre
Jan 27 – Feb 26, 2017 SHOCKING AND SPELLBINDING AN ILIAD COMES TO NVA CARLSBAD, CA. January 2016 – New Village Arts is pleased to announce the fourth production of its sixteenth season: AN ILIAD, the thrilling and hauntingretelling of Homer’s sweeping epic, featuring Linda Libby with musical accompaniment by Gunnar Biggs. Visionary theatre artists Lisa Peterson and Denis O’Hare have crafted a sprawling yarn based on Homer’s epic poem in […]Read More →
Oceanside Theatre Company Presents: Eurydice
Oceanside Theatre Company, the resident theatre company of The Brooks Theatre and Studio 219, presents , by award-winning playwright Sarah Ruhl. The production is directed by Dhyana Dahl. Performance dates are February 10- 26 at The Brooks Theatre in Downtown Oceanside (Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm; Sundays at 2pm). This production features live musicians, a captivating lighting design, original […]Read More →
Freaky Friday at the La Jolla Play House
NOW PLAYING! The fun, magic, humor and heart of the new Disney musical, FREAKY FRIDAY, is now on stage in the Weiss Theatre! Don’t miss the vivid performances, exhilarating pop-rock score, dynamic choreography and creative staging in the latest Christopher Ashley-helmed production that’s sure to be another musical theatre hit. In case you missed them, […]Read More →
“Good People” at Scripps Ranch Theatre
Look at How the Other Half Lives TR Robertson ….The first play for 2017 for Scripps Ranch Theatre, located at the Legler Benbough Theatre on the Alliant International University campus, “Good People”, pits friends and families, past and present, against one another in a clash of choices, living standards, emotions and relationships. The 2011 […]Read More →
Moonlight’s Club M Opens New 2017 Season with Molly Ringwald in Concert
TR Robertson…Every one of the 135 seats was filled on the Moonlight Amphitheatre stage on Saturday evening as the first show for this seasons Club M concerts kicked off with the jazz sounds of Molly Ringwald and her band. Molly Ringwald and her band have performed over 200 concerts in seven countries along with […]Read More →
Cygnet Theatre in Old Town Currently Presenting Dark Comedy “Bad Jews”
TR Robertson …. Currently on stage at Old Town’s Cygnet Theatre is award winning playwright Joshua Harmon’s dark comedy, “Bad Jews”, loaded with savage humor, wonderful dialogue, thought provoking arguments and an amazing cast. The play was the third most-produced play of 2015 and was called, by “The New York Times”, the best comedy of […]Read More →
Old Globe Theatre – What’s Playing
Tickets are still on sale for Picasso at the Lapin Agile! Starting February 4 – Purchase Tickets Leading Sponsors Karen and Donald Cohn Peter Cooper and Norman Blachford Jean and Gary Shekhter Karen and Stuart Tanz United Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Fund Sheryl and Harvey White Tickets for The Blameless go on sale […]Read More →
Patio Playhouse Community and Youth Theater Presents Waiting for Godot
The Patio Playhouse rendition of Samuel Beckett’s tragicomedy Waiting for Godot hits all the right marks in its Jan. 6-29th run at the intimate downtown Escondido theater. Escondido, CA – Patio Playhouse Community Theater is proud to present Nobel Prize winning writer Samuel Beckett’s Waiting for Godot leading off at the beginning of 2017. This […]Read More →