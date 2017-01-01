Local View All →
Anti-Human Trafficking -Tina Paulson to speak at January 5th Collaborative Meeting
North County Anti-Human Trafficking Collaborative Meeting, 9 am -11 am at the United Methodist Church of Vista's' Fellowship Hall. Don't miss the January 5th Collaborative meeting. We'll discuss our upcoming Awareness walk, recent legislation plus guest speaker Tina Paulson from FACESS will talk about how we can fight sex trafficking in our schools and communities. Collaborative meetings […]
City of Vista Announces New Partnership with Dr. Bronner’s Magic Soaps
On Wednesday the City of Vista announced a new partnership with Dr. Bronner's Magic Soaps as the title sponsor for the Moonlight Stage Presents 2017 series. The $75,000 sponsorship is intended to further support the cultural arts program for the City of Vista and its Moonlight Presents programming throughout the year. "We are pleased to […]
New Year’s Chamber Business Mixer
Join us on Wednesday January 11 for our New Year's Business Mixer at Hyatt Place in Vista. Come dressed in your New Years' accessories for a fun festive business mixer. We will have great food, new business connections, fun prizes and more! This mixer is presented by the Vista Hi-Noon Vista Rotary Club. Hyatt Place […]
Veterans Stand Down Clothing Drive
Organized by the Rotary Clubs of Escondido a clothing drive is set for January 7, 2017 at the Escondido City Hall from 8:00 am to 11:00 am. WHAT IS A STAND DOWN? Stand Down is a military term designating that a combat unit has temporarily moved out of the field and back to base camp […]
ArtBeat on Main Street to Close
Sad news. The building is in escrow and the new owner wants to gut the building and turn it into a restaurant. Having ArtBeat in downtown Vista is important and we hope we can find a new location in Historical Vista. We heard a rumor tonight that they may go into the Dura Paint location.
The Woman’s Club of Vista Says “Get Our Community Involved”
General Federation of Women's Clubs The Woman's Club of Vista GFWC is proud to support Heifer International which directly helps families to become self-sufficient through community building, education, training and gifts of livestock. Please contact womansclubofvista@gmail.com if you are able to support this wonderful organization. Our Club has already donated over $1500 this year! Contributions are […]
Community Unites To Give Vista Unified Students Options For Higher Learning
Ray Huard …More students than ever in the Vista Unified School District are completing a series of courses needed to get into a four-year college in the California university system. But school officials say that's not good enough. They've enlisted the help of community partners such as the United Way of San Diego County, North […]
Arrest Warrant Service
On 12/29/16, at about 5:00 a.m., the Vista Gang Enforcement Team, detectives from Sheriff's Street Narcotics and Detail, and Sheriff's Special Enforcement Detail, served a narcotics search warrant at 391 N. Melrose Drive, in Vista. As a result of the search warrant, three adult males and two adult females were arrested. The main suspect, a […]
Cowboys & Vaqueros: Legends of the American West At California Center For The Arts
Cowboys & Vaqueros: Legends of the American West Curated by Mehl Lawson on Saturday, January 14 thru Sunday, February 26, 2017 The Museum at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido located at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. Escondido. Escondido, CA — December , 2016 — The Museum at California Center for the Arts, Escondido (the Center) proudly presents, […]
2017 Tri-City Medical Center Carlsbad Marathon & Half Marathon Set
Sunday, January 15th, 2017 Tri-City Medical Center Carlsbad Marathon & Half Marathon Carlsbad, CA – The 26th edition of the Carlsbad Marathon & Half Marathon sponsored by Tri- City Medical Center since 2010 is scheduled for Sunday, January 15, 2017. About 8,000 runners and walkers from all over the United States and many foreign countries are […]
USAHS Student Selected to Ride on Occupational Therapy Association Centennial Float
University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences Student Selected to Ride on Occupational Therapy Association Centennial Float at the 2017 Tournament of Roses Parade The float will serve as a floral salute and kickoff to the year-long celebration of the 100 year history of occupational therapy as a profession Students from each of the university's campuses helped […]
Oceanside Civic Center Library Re-Opened
Oceanside CA— The Civic Center Library re-opened Tuesday, December 27, 2016, at 10:00 a.m. The Library has been closed while the carpet was replaced, new shelving was installed, and other updates and maintenance were done. Visitors to the Civic Center Library will find a fresh layout in some areas for easier browsing or improved function, […]
Under-the-radar Wineries To Visit In North County
A few under-the-radar wineries to visit in North County for New Years include: Brooking Winery One of Vista's local wineries nestled within the city limits. Featuring the 2014 Estate Tempranillo Angelica as our latest vintage of our award winning Brooking Vineyards Port style wine. This is a rich, robust traditional wine to be savored after dinner. Tempranillo […]
Unknown Suspect Wanted In Identity Theft
San Diego County Crime Stoppers and investigators from the Santee Sheriff's Station are asking for the public's help to locate an unknown suspect wanted in connection with identity theft and burglary. On October 13th and 14th, 2016, an unknown suspect used a lost or stolen debit card to make unauthorized purchases at several businesses throughout […]
2016 Don Diego Freshmen Scholars Excel At College
Del Mar, CA … As they complete their first few months at universities around California and across the country, the one dozen 2016 Don Diego Scholarship Foundation scholarship recipients have already achieved much as freshmen and are on a path to success in their chosen career fields, which include agriculture, education, medicine, art, engineering, business […]
Energy-Saving Tips and Quick Updates from San Diego Gas & Electric
The County currently partners with San Diego Gas & Electric through a Local Government Partnership to administer energy efficiency programs using Public Purpose Program Funds from the California Public Utilities Commission. The following information includes some energy-saving tips and quick updates from San Diego Gas & Electric. The onset of winter is the perfect time […]
Serving the 75th Assembly District
Assisting district residents with problems trying to navigate California's massive bureaucracy is one of my primary responsibilities as your representative in Sacramento. Here's a review of some of the ways my office has assisted residents over the past year. While my Capitol Office deals largely with legislation and policy issues, my District Office (DO) assists […]
Back to Sacramento
On January 4th, 80 State Assembly Members and 40 State Senators will begin the new legislative session. Over 2,000 bills are likely to be introduced in the next few weeks. Thankfully, most will not be controversial. With some exceptions, all legislation must be submitted to the Office of Legislative Counsel by January 20 with the […]
The Legislative Process
The California Legislature will begin its work for the new session in January, and since over 2,000 bills are likely to be introduced in the next few weeks, it is helpful to describe how the legislative process works. Based on the committee system, newly introduced bills first go before the Rules Committee, which assigns bills […]
Calif. Children’s Advocates Brace for Possible Repeal of Obamacare (English & Spanish)
LOS ANGELES – Come January, the Republican-led Congress will have the Affordable Care Act, often referred to as "Obamacare," in its sights. A new report by the Urban Institute suggests repealing even portions of the law will leave 4.9 million Californians without health insurance. Over a ten-year period, the state could also lose more than […]
Safeguarding Our Elections
The first bill I introduced this session deals with voter security. On December 5, during the Legislature's organizational session, I introduced Assembly Bill 4 (AB 4), the Voter Integrity Protection Act. The Act will verify and protect voter registration data to ensure that changes made online to voter information have actually been made by the […]
CalRecycle Funding Helps Businesses Keep Tires out of Landfills
SACRAMENTO – Three businesses that specialize in products made from recycled tires will receive grants totaling more than $1.2 million to expand their markets and keep more of the material out of California landfills. The Tire Incentive Program, managed by the California Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery (CalRecycle), is a competitive pilot program created […]
Military Honors Woman For Her Dedication
The U.S. Military is honoring a California woman who sent more than 7,200 care packages to troops and soldiers overseas. Wednesday, Maxine Russell was presented with an American Flag that flew in Afghanistan, along with a proclamation, during a ceremony at the First Marine Division Headquarters at Camp Pendleton. Russell has been making personalized packages with snacks, […]
Using Recycling Bags
Californians should pat themselves on the back for passing Proposition 67, ratifying the 2014 state law banning retailers from handing out single-use plastic bags at the checkout. This is the first state to take such a bold stand against plastic waste and, with luck, it won't be the last. Good riddance to 15 billion pieces of bad […]
Mariah – Part One Thomas Calabrese
She was a force of nature … Thomas Calabrese … The Honor Initiative was a 501c3 charitable foundation based in Rancho Santa Fe, California and its Chief Executive Officer was Mariah Martine. The entire west wing of the palatial estate served as the headquarters for the charity and the twenty five acre property was immaculately […]
California’s Minimum Wage Increases On January 1, 2017
On January 1, 2017, California's minimum wage increases to $10.50 per hour for businesses with 26 or more employees. Small businesses with 25 or fewer employees will continue to pay the current minimum wage of $10 per hour. The increase for larger businesses is a result of SB 3, a bill that will increase the […]
California’s New Laws For 2017
SACRAMENTO — On New Year's Day, Californians will wake up to hundreds of new laws, governing everything from the size of our paychecks to the rights of beauty salons to serve booze as they cultivate our coiffure. But some of the higher-profile laws among the 898 bills that Gov. Jerry Brown signed this year will symbolize what's […]
Smiling Christmas Viper – Thomas Calabrese
Best Gift Ever Thomas Calabrese …. As I lie on my deathbed within days or hours of my final demise, I can't help but look back and wonder how much of this tale is actual fact and how much has been distorted by the gradual destruction of my brain cells from too many years of bad […]
A Compost Bin For Every Challenge
This makes composting kitchen scraps not impossible, but a little tricky. An open bin will not work as rat families are not welcome. We have a plastic tumbling compost bin, which gets the job done and keeps the critters out, but it's hard to open, and I have to remember to crank it every day […]
J.E.F. Part II Thomas Calabrese
Thomas Calabrese …The Joint Expeditionary Force had been in existence for over three years and had completed twenty four minor missions and seven major ones since its inception. A minor mission was designated as a rescue or assassination and a major mission was an attack on a large hostile force. Ben the Mossad Agent was […]
What Does It Mean To Live A “Green” Lifestyle In California?
CalRecycle promotes a California society that wastes less, recycles more, and emphasizes responsible and sustainable resource management. This ambitious objective aims to protect California's environment and strengthen its economy by turning the waste stream into a supply stream. This vision can be in direct competition with mainstream "environmentally friendly" or "green" lifestyles that emphasize consumerist […]
“Twelve Days of Christmas” in Today’s World
TR Robertson …. The "Twelve Days of Christmas" is an English carol that was published in 1780, but thought to be French in origin. It is an example of a cumulative song. A song where each verse is built on top of the previous verse. In reality, the Twelve Days of Christmas actually starts […]
Registration For City Sports Programs
Registration & Customer Service To register in-person for classes or to reserve a city recreation facility, visit the Recreation Office at the Vista Civic Center, 200 Civic Center Drive during these hours: Monday through Thursday 10:30 am – 5:00 pm, and Fridays from 10:30 am to 3:00 pm. Customer service is available by phone during […]Read More →
Playing Ball with Santa Claus
Santa Claus had sent out an invitation to everyone in Vista. It said “Come to French Field on Saturday December 17th, from 7:00 am to 12:00 PM and help celebrate my birthday”, “Hamburgers, Hotdogs and refreshments will be served”, BYO-Rake & Shovel. Santa Claus, aka JC Wynne of Vista, promised “Clearing Brush, Pouring Concrete, and […]Read More →
Help Vista American Little League Ready Fields
JC Wynne aka Santa Claus is celebrating his birthday by cleaning up Vista American Little League’s baseball fields and is calling on the community for help. Come join the 100 Man Crew and get our fields back in shape for the kids. “I cannot believe the fields have been this way for 12 years. I […]Read More →
RBVLL – 2016 Holiday 2-day Baseball Camp
2-Day Event December 19-20, 2016 Division: A & AA 9 AM – 12 PM Division AAA & Majors 12 PM – 3 PM Pricing: $40 for both days and $25 for 1 day Limited to first 25 paid players per session. Reserve your spot as camps will sell out. For questions, please contact: Coach Bernie Piceno […]Read More →
53rd Annual Jimmy Hamada Wrestling Tournament Results
The following local area schools have performed at the 53rd annual Jimmy Hamada Wrestling Tournament that took place at LaCosta Canyon High School: San Marcos finished in 5th place with 165 points the placewinners as follows Eric Marquez, 4th at 120, Christian Nveda 4th at 128, Nathan Nveda 2nd at 132, Shane Finney 5th at […]Read More →
Vista Panthers Wrestling News
David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-Vista High School Thursday, December 8, 2016-In a see saw wrestling match the Vista Panthers battled well in the lightweights and middleweights but the upperweights lose the last 3 matches before the Nathan Ledesma’s fall at heavyweight at 1:50 as the Broncos of Rancho Bernardo 12th ranked in the state of California defeated […]Read More →
Rancho Buena Vista Little League Looking for Sponsors
Rancho Buena Vista Little League (RBVLL) provides year round Little League programs, tournaments and instructional opportunities for more than 400 children and teens in Vista each year. The programs teach the fundamentals of baseball, techniques, teamwork, sportsmanship and the love of the game. It is not only a fun way to learn baseball, but also […]Read More →
Cougars Fall to Chico State Men’s Basketball
SAN MARCOS, – The Cal State San Marcos men’s basketball team could not stop California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) rival Chico State’s offense and fell by a final score of 80-68 in CSUSM’s fourth annual Homecoming Game, Saturday at The Sports Center. The Cougars drop their second conference game and fall to 1-2 in the […]Read More →
New Years Day
New Year is the time for new beginning, new hopes and new aspirations. It is also the time when one gets to see weird rituals, whacky customs and bizarre happenings taking place in different parts of the world. More about the unique events that mark the New Year. Fun facts relating to the first day […]Read More →
Traditions and Superstitions of New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day
There are quite a few unusual and interesting traditions and superstitions surrounding the celebration of New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day around the world. The dropping of the famous glittering ball in New York City’s Times Square rings in the New Year for many of us. We all choose to celebrate the New Year […]Read More →
North Coast Rep Heralds New Year With Critically Acclaimed Hit
‘MARJORIE PRIME’ by Jordan Harrison Beginning Wednesday, January 11, 2017 – Through Sunday, February 5, 2017 and Directed by Matthew Wiener Solana Beach, CA-. North Coast Repertory Theatre continues its highly successful Season 35 with the San Diego premiere of MARJORIE PRIME, hailed as “an elegant, thoughtful, quietly unsettling drama” by The New York Times. Written […]Read More →
Fourth Annual Powers New Voices Festival At Old Globe
THE OLD GLOBE TO PRESENT THE FOURTH ANNUAL POWERS NEW VOICES FESTIVAL, A SERIES OF NEW AMERICAN PLAY READINGS, JANUARY 13 – 15, 2017 The FREE Weekend Includes Two Plays Commissioned by the Globe: ARRANGED by ANNA ZIEGLER, Directed by MATT M. MORROW, and WHAT YOU ARE by JC LEE, Directed by EDWARD TORRES; […]Read More →
Miracle on 34th Street – A Live Radio Show
A Holiday Favorite With all the Magic of the Season!!*ONE WEEKEND ONLY Dec. 16-18*Sneek Peek Rehearsal Photos!Miracle on 34th Street – 1940’s Radio Style!The Cast is working hard to bring this delightful play to life! OTC Youth Choir is singing your favorites!! Let it Snow! It’s Beginning to Look Alot Like Christmas Happy Holidays I […]Read More →
New Village Arts Theatre “1940’s Radio Hour”
The cast of THE 1940s RADIO HOUR. Photo by Shaun Hagen, Top Shelf Photo. Celebrate the 1940s with this outstanding cast of characters! THE 1940s RADIO HOUR is receiving rave reviews and selling out fast! To keep up with demand, we’ve added an extra performance this SUNDAY, DECEMBER 18 at 7pm! We’ve added new […]Read More →
“The 1940’s Radio Hour” Sparkles with Humor, Talent and Nostalgia
TR Robertson … There was a time when people would gather around their radios, tune into their favorite station and wait for the latest broadcast for that day. The latest presentation at Carlsbad’s New Village Arts Theatre recreates a radio station, WOV for Victory, in New York City, set to broadcast an hour long Mutual […]Read More →
Broadway Veterans Chris Mann and Shoshana Bean Wow Moonlight Audience
TR Robertson …A small but enthusiastic crowd was treated to an entertaining holiday concert, featuring Broadway veterans Chris Mann and Shoshana Bean, on Saturday as part of a fund raising concert for the Moonlight Cultural Foundation. "A Classic Christmas" concert featured the vocalists performing a variety of musical styles and songs for an estimated […]