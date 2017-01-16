Local View All →
Homicide Investigation South Melrose Drive
Just after 4:30 a.m. this morning, deputies from the Vista Station received a call to investigate a report of a person down, inside the apartment complex located at 1515 South Melrose Drive in the City of Vista. When deputies arrived they found a deceased Hispanic male adult with trauma to his body inside the complex’s […]Read More →
Fashion Show To Benefit Operation Hope-Vista
Save the Date!! On Saturday Jan. 28, at Faith Lutheran Church in Vista, Miss Teen Pride of Vista, Aleena Record, will be hosting a fashion show to benefit Operation HOPE-Vista. Ms. Record, along with IB CAS Character Leaders from Vista High School and The Pride of Vista Lions are working together for this event. There […]Read More →
LOUIS LANDON RETURNS TO VISTA
To the Readers of TheVistaPress.com that love good music On Saturday, January, 23rd, 2016, a very talented and renowned pianist and composer, performed at the Vista Library. Referred to by some as “The Pianist for Peace”, Louis Landon caressed the keys of the Library’s grand piano and it was some of the best piano I […]Read More →
Vista Garden Club Event
Edible Table Decorations on January 6, 2017 members of the Vista Garden Club learned how to create vegetable design arrangements in a workshop. In addition to the monthly Garden Club meetings the club offers educational and fun workshops and field trips. The Vista Garden Club meets the first Friday of each *month 12:00 noon at […]Read More →
“Vista Visions,” A Youth Art Exhibition
Vista, CA – The Public Arts Commission presents “Vista Visions,” a youth art exhibition, on view now through Feb. 17, 2017 at the Civic Gallery, 200 Civic Center Drive. The exhibition features 36 mixed media pieces by Vista students. The exhibition’s theme, “kindness,” depicts through art the meaning of the theme to each artist . […]Read More →
Attending City Council Meetings
Despite the gray threatening overcast skies, Tuesday’s City Council meeting was filled with interesting and even exciting issues and events. As I entered the chamber hall I noticed a large number of uniformed officers. Sitting up on the podium all by himself at 5 pm was newly elected Council Member Joe Green. At the top […]Read More →
Crime Stoppers: Armed Robbery – Vista – Arrest Made
On January 12, 2017, at approximately 1:30 p.m., Vista Patrol Station Detectives and San Diego Fugitive Task Force Detectives arrested a 37 year old White male adult in connection with two armed robberies at the Bank of America ATM located at 1025 East Bobier Drive in Vista. The robberies occurred on January 10th and January […]Read More →
Fire Fighters Respond to Structural Fire in Vista
On January 12, 2017 at 9:28 AM Vista Fire Department personnel were dispatched to a residential structure fire in the 1400 block of Montgomery Drive in Vista. The first firefighters arrived at 9:33 AM and reported fire in a 2 car detached garage. The adjacent residence and an RV were being threatened by the fire. […]Read More →
New Theatre Company In San Diego
The Roustabouts Theatre Company fornder Phil Johnson, Will Cooper & Ruff Yeager bringing new works, reimagining the classics and well known contemporary plays with the best local talent in San Diego. San Diego, CA – Bringing together notable local actors, directors and playwrights, they have formed a new theatre company called THE ROUSTABOUTS. A non-profit […]Read More →
Dianne Jacob to Chair Board of Supervisors
Supervisor Dianne Jacob was unanimously voted chairwoman of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors for 2017 on Tuesday. Newly sworn-in Supervisor Kristin Gaspar will serve as Vice Chairwoman and Greg Cox as Chairman Pro Tem. Jacob accepted the gavel from Supervisor Ron Roberts, who served as chairman in 2016. Roberts called 2016 the busiest […]Read More →
Health Center Partners of Southern California Elects New Board Officers and Committee Chairs
Seasoned Executives Strengthen Leadership Team and Bring Fresh Perspectives to Regional Healthcare Advocacy Consortium SAN DIEGO—(Jan. 2017)—Health Center Partners of Southern California, a leading consortium of community health centers in San Diego, Riverside and Imperial Counties, today announced the election of four new board officers and five new committee chairs. These appointments further fortify organizational […]Read More →
County Offers Child Car Seats
More child car seats and safety education classes. That’s what the County Health and Human Services Agency will be offering to low-income parents thanks to a program funded by a $155,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The funds will be used to provide child passenger […]Read More →
TASTE OF BRESSI EVENT RETURNS TO CARLSBAD!
(Carlsbad, CA – January 22, 2017) The Boys & Girls Clubs of Carlsbad, along with George and Meryl Young, are pleased to present the 6th Annual Taste of Bressi on March 11. Prepare for an afternoon filled with craft beers, premium wines, food, live music, and more. Local vendors will be providing tastings of signature […]Read More →
Inauguration Vigil: Hopes For Our Future Together
Escondido Together, also known as the Escondido Clergy Association, invites the whole community to participate in our Inaugural Vigil to be held on Friday, January 20th, 5:30 pm in the Maple Street Plaza in downtown Escondido. This nonpartisan event is not a protest but a witness to the diversity of our country. Our intent is […]Read More →
San Diego Foundation Announces Availability of Grants to Connect, Protect and Increase Access to Nature
January 2017 – San Diego, CA – The San Diego Foundation today announced the availability of grant funding through the Opening the Outdoors Program. The 2017 grant cycle will prioritize collaborative nonprofit projects that protect and connect outdoor spaces and improve outdoor access, especially in park-poor and underserved communities across the region. According to The […]Read More →
San Marcos – Arrest of Salvador Alcaraz
On January 5, 2017, San Marcos deputies received a report of an adult male grabbing the buttocks of an 11-year old female at the coin laundry business located at 117 S. Rancho Santa Fe Road, San Marcos. As the suspect attempted to flee the location, the victim took a photograph of his vehicle license plate. […]Read More →
Assemblymember Rocky Chávez Responds To Governor Brown’s 2017-2018 Draft Budget
SACRAMENTO – Assemblymember Rocky Chávez (R-Oceanside) today announced his response to Governor Brown’s draft budget for 2017-2018. “We have made strides in California to get education funding back to pre-recession levels,” said Chávez. “Education is the pathway to jobs and if the people of California have good jobs they can make a good living and […]Read More →
Senator Bates’ Statement on Governor’s 2017-18 Budget
SACRAMENTO – Senator Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) today responded to the release of Governor Jerry Brown’s 2017-18 budget proposal: “Given national economic conditions and pending policy changes in Washington, D.C., it’s prudent that the budget has embraced a relatively cautious approach. The state must be extra vigilant in its spending and California would be better […]Read More →
SACRAMENTO – Assemblymember Rocky Chávez (R-Oceanside) today announced his response to Governor Brown’s draft budget for 2017-2018. “We have made strides in California to get education funding back to pre-recession levels,” said Chávez. “Education is the pathway to jobs and if the people of California have good jobs they can make a good living and […]Read More →
Senator Patricia Bates Encourages College Seniors and Grads to Apply for Senate Fellowships
SACRAMENTO – Senator Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) today announced the availability of applications for the 2017-18 California Senate Fellows program. Former fellows include current members of Congress and the California Legislature, judges and local elected officials. “Serving as a Senate fellow is a fabulous opportunity to gain first-hand experience in politics in the capital of […]Read More →
New Law Regarding Pets
A new law went into effect Jan. 1 that protects good Samaritans from being held criminally liable if they break into a locked vehicle to rescue an animal in distress. County Animal Services says there are certain things to keep in mind before anyone breaks into a vehicle to free a pet. First, it is […]Read More →
California’s Capitol; A State Treasure
Working in the Capitol building is a wonderful privilege. The building is much more than just a seat of government; it’s a living museum of California history. California’s state capital was permanently moved to Sacramento in 1854, after temporarily locating in other cities including Vallejo, San Jose and Benicia. The current capitol building was completed […]Read More →
Senator Patricia Bates’ Statement on Legislature Hiring Eric Holder as Outside Counsel
SACRAMENTO – Senator Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) released the following statement today regarding the news that legislative Democrats have hired former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder to represent them in potential legal disputes with the incoming Trump administration: “California already has an Attorney General’s office charged with defending the state and its laws. That office […]Read More →
Drivers’ Handheld Cell Use Now Illegal
SACRAMENTO, CA – There’s a new reality for morning commuters, no more multitasking behind the wheel when you’re stuck in one of California’s legendary traffic jams. As of this week, it’s now the law that if you use your phone while driving, you may be looking at a $160 fine That means no texting, no […]Read More →
Heaven Sent and Hell Bent – Thomas Calabrese
Justice Comes Calling It was five am on June 15, 1930 and Frank McCall was driving from San Diego to his ranch in Valley Center. The Depression had been hard on him and his family, but it was hard on the entire country so Frank did not have any other choice except to roll […]Read More →
Blue Monday In January?
There are two ways looking at January. For the ‘glass half-full’ people out there, it’s a time of fresh resolve, embarking on new endeavors and optimistic re-evaluation. For the rest of us, it’s just layer upon layer of misery. Our bodies feel the strain of December’s booze and chocolate diet , tumbleweeds blow through our bank accounts […]Read More →
Mariah – Part Two Thomas Calabrese
Thomas Calabrese…. When Mariah got the news from the Carlsbad Police about Ron’s death, she was devastated. This was a woman that had always been in control of her emotions, never took her eyes off the big picture and could always turn any negative event into a positive one, but not this time and when […]Read More →
Mariah – Part One Thomas Calabrese
She was a force of nature … Thomas Calabrese … The Honor Initiative was a 501c3 charitable foundation based in Rancho Santa Fe, California and its Chief Executive Officer was Mariah Martine. The entire west wing of the palatial estate served as the headquarters for the charity and the twenty five acre property was immaculately […]Read More →
California’s Minimum Wage Increases On January 1, 2017
On January 1, 2017, California’s minimum wage increases to $10.50 per hour for businesses with 26 or more employees. Small businesses with 25 or fewer employees will continue to pay the current minimum wage of $10 per hour. The increase for larger businesses is a result of SB 3, a bill that will increase the […]Read More →
California’s New Laws For 2017
SACRAMENTO — On New Year’s Day, Californians will wake up to hundreds of new laws, governing everything from the size of our paychecks to the rights of beauty salons to serve booze as they cultivate our coiffure. But some of the higher-profile laws among the 898 bills that Gov. Jerry Brown signed this year will symbolize what’s […]Read More →
Smiling Christmas Viper – Thomas Calabrese
Best Gift Ever Thomas Calabrese …. As I lie on my deathbed within days or hours of my final demise, I can’t help but look back and wonder how much of this tale is actual fact and how much has been distorted by the gradual destruction of my brain cells from too many years of bad […]Read More →
A Compost Bin For Every Challenge
This makes composting kitchen scraps not impossible, but a little tricky. An open bin will not work as rat families are not welcome. We have a plastic tumbling compost bin, which gets the job done and keeps the critters out, but it’s hard to open, and I have to remember to crank it every day […]Read More →
RBV Longhorn First Wrestler To Reach Finals In School’s History
David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-Temecula High School-Temecula, CA -Saturday, January 14, 2017: The Rancho Buena Vista Longhorns finished in 22nd place with 63 points and Oscar Nellis carries a 2016-17 record of 23-7 and the son of athletic director Marty Nellis made history Saturday night as he became the first Longhorn Wrestler to reach the finals […]Read More →
Vista High School Boys Basketball Scores & Schedules & Updates
Vista Panthers 1/6 -The Vista Panthers basketball team won Friday’s home non-conference game against Fallbrook by a score of 77-34. 1/13 Canyon Crest Academy Ravens basketball team lost Friday’s home non-conference game against Vista by a score of 64-58 1/20 – Vista Panthers basketball team has a home conference game vs. Oceanside on Friday, January […]Read More →
Cal State San Marcos men’s basketball team Wins
Strong Second Half Gives Cougars 77-66 Victory over Cal State Monterey Bay 1/7/2017 | Men’s Basketball | Box Score SEASIDE, Calif. – The Cal State San Marcos men’s basketball team used a strong second half, scoring 51 points, to defeat Cal State Monterey Bay by a final score of 77-66 in a California Collegiate Athletic […]Read More →
1 Wave Challenge at La Jolla Shores
After falling short last year, an effort to set a world record for most surfers sharing a single wave returns this month to La Jolla Shores. The Guinness World Record was set eight years ago in Cape Town, South Africa, when 110 surfers rode a single wave to shore. In January 2016, San Diego managed […]Read More →
Registration For City Sports Programs
Registration & Customer Service To register in-person for classes or to reserve a city recreation facility, visit the Recreation Office at the Vista Civic Center, 200 Civic Center Drive during these hours: Monday through Thursday 10:30 am – 5:00 pm, and Fridays from 10:30 am to 3:00 pm. Customer service is available by phone during […]Read More →
Playing Ball with Santa Claus
Santa Claus had sent out an invitation to everyone in Vista. It said “Come to French Field on Saturday December 17th, from 7:00 am to 12:00 PM and help celebrate my birthday”, “Hamburgers, Hotdogs and refreshments will be served”, BYO-Rake & Shovel. Santa Claus, aka JC Wynne of Vista, promised “Clearing Brush, Pouring Concrete, and […]Read More →
Help Vista American Little League Ready Fields
JC Wynne aka Santa Claus is celebrating his birthday by cleaning up Vista American Little League’s baseball fields and is calling on the community for help. Come join the 100 Man Crew and get our fields back in shape for the kids. “I cannot believe the fields have been this way for 12 years. I […]Read More →
RBVLL – 2016 Holiday 2-day Baseball Camp
2-Day Event December 19-20, 2016 Division: A & AA 9 AM – 12 PM Division AAA & Majors 12 PM – 3 PM Pricing: $40 for both days and $25 for 1 day Limited to first 25 paid players per session. Reserve your spot as camps will sell out. For questions, please contact: Coach Bernie Piceno […]Read More →
“I AM… Neil Diamond, I SAID” At Welk Theatre
The Welk Theatre is excited to announce the opening of “I AM… Neil Diamond, I SAID” on January 11, 2017 and running weekly through the year except in July and August. Call 888-802-7469 for reservations. Jason Lohrke is back by popular demand with a brand new show. The Welk has presented Jason in a tribute over […]Read More →
“Stories With Chutzpah” By Beloved Jewish Authors
Write Out Loud – an organization founded in 2007 with a commitment to inspire, challenge and entertain by reading short stories aloud for a live audience – announces their upcoming performance of STORIES WITH CHUTZPAH, by Beloved Jewish Authors. The reading with music is a co-production with Cygnet Theatre Company and takes place in conjunction […]Read More →
AN ILIAD At New Village Arts Theatre
Jan 27 – Feb 26, 2017 SHOCKING AND SPELLBINDING AN ILIAD COMES TO NVA CARLSBAD, CA. January 2016 – New Village Arts is pleased to announce the fourth production of its sixteenth season: AN ILIAD, the thrilling and hauntingretelling of Homer’s sweeping epic, featuring Linda Libby with musical accompaniment by Gunnar Biggs. Visionary theatre artists Lisa Peterson and Denis O’Hare have crafted a sprawling yarn based on Homer’s epic poem in […]Read More →
Classic Musical “My Fair Lady” Still Enchants Audiences at Welk Theatre
TR Robertson ….My Fair Lady” was a hit from the moment it took stage on March 15, 1956, at the Broadway Mark Theatre in New York City, and it remains a hit in the latest production of the musical at the Welk Resort Theatre, running now through April 2nd. This classic story of a […]Read More →
Welk Resorts Presents “My Fair Lady”
Featured Show Purchase tickets to Welk Resort Theatre’s production of My Fair Lady. Buy Now This show is the standard by which all other musicals are measured. Based on GEORGE BERNARD SHAW’S play Pygmalion, with book, music and lyrics by Lerner and Loewe, MY FAIR LADY is gloriously triumphant. Kathy is proud to have founded […]Read More →
Bad Jews At The Cygnet Theatre
Performances begin January 12th! The night after their grandfather’s funeral, three cousins engage in a verbal battle royale over a family heirloom. In one corner is the unstoppable and self-assured force of “Super Jew” Daphna. In the other, the immovable and entitled object of her secular cousin Liam. And in the middle is Liam’s brother […]Read More →
New Years Day
New Year is the time for new beginning, new hopes and new aspirations. It is also the time when one gets to see weird rituals, whacky customs and bizarre happenings taking place in different parts of the world. More about the unique events that mark the New Year. Fun facts relating to the first day […]Read More →
Traditions and Superstitions of New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day
There are quite a few unusual and interesting traditions and superstitions surrounding the celebration of New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day around the world. The dropping of the famous glittering ball in New York City’s Times Square rings in the New Year for many of us. We all choose to celebrate the New Year […]Read More →