Maria del Pilar Piña Vasques del Mercado Rojas – Obituary
Maria del Pilar Piña Vasques del Mercado Rojas Born in Douglas, AZ to Miguel and Juana Mercado. Maria married Martin Rojas on August 23, 1941. They resided in Vista where she worked for VUSD and Drew’s Appliances. Maria loved life, music, family, daily walks and volunteering.. She is survived by her children Virginia Tapia, […]Read More →
11th Annual Human Trafficking Awareness Walk
Soroptimist International of Vista and North County Inland to Hold 11th Annual Human Trafficking Awareness Walk on Saturday, January 21, 2017 VISTA, California, January 7, 2017—Soroptimist International of Vista and North County Inland invites citizens in North County San Diego to attend our 11th annual Human Trafficking Awareness Day Walk, to be held on Saturday, […]Read More →
Vista Fire Department responded to 936 Lupine Hills Drive Fire
At 5:11 pm on January 7, 2017 the Vista Fire Department responded to an apartment fire at 936 Lupine Hills Drive. The building is an 8 unit apartment complex. When the first fire engine arrived 6 minutes after receiving the call, there were flames and smoke coming from one upstairs window. The fire was contained […]Read More →
Vista Unified’s Jeff Geyer An Innovator For School Safety
Ray Huard …. When San Diego County school official wanted to overhaul the way schools respond to threats on and off campus, Jeff Geyer of the Vista Unified School District was among those they turned to for help. Geyer, the district’s safety and environmental manager, had long felt that schools needed options beyond going automatically to […]Read More →
Solutions for Change Applauds Carson Pick for HUD Secretary
Vista, CA — Solutions for Change, a community-based program in Vista, CA that solves homelessness for families and children, supports the nomination of Dr. Ben Carson for Secretary of the Department for Housing and Urban Development (HUD). “Dr. Carson is a friend of Solutions for Change,” said Cofounder and CEO Chris Megison. “He was the […]Read More →
ArtBeat on Main Street Gallery Will Close Its Doors February 2, 2017
Owner Kait Matthews Invites Old Friends and New to Stop By and Share the Vibe After four and one-half years of serving as a vibrant space for artists to explore and showcase their creativity, and for arts and entertainment aficionados and the entire cultural community to gather, ArtBeat on Main Street at 330 Main […]Read More →
STOP Human Trafficking
That young girl you just saw being dropped off in front of the motel as you drove by on your way to work. That girl with the short skirt and tight fitting blouse. The one wearing a lot of make-up. Do you think she’s just another school girl going to the library to do her […]Read More →
Enrichment Education at AGSEM
JANUARY 2017 Wednesday 11th – Beginning Clock Repair – Session 1 in the office classroom 6 to 9 p. m. This is a six session course. Session 2 – Jan 18th Session 3 – Jan 25th Session 4 – Feb 1st Session 5 – Feb 8th Session 6 – Feb 15th Click here for detailed course description Saturday 14th – Quilting Bee Club in the Schoolhouse (for those […]Read More →
Coast Highway Corridor Community Open House
Oceanside CA— The community is invited to an open house to review the Development Incentive Overlay (DIO) for the Coast Highway Corridor on January 17, 2017, 5:30 pm-7:30 pm. The Open house will be at the Oceanside Public Library the Community Meeting Rooms, 330 North Coast Hwy, Oceanside. The DIO is a compilation of voluntary […]Read More →
Portland Cello Project At California Center for the Arts
California Center for the Arts, Escondido presents Portland Cello Project on Sunday, January 22, 2017, California Center for the Arts in Escondido. California Center for the Arts located at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. in Escondido, Tickets for the shgow: $30-$45/ 7:30 pm “Before this recent Portland Cello Project concert, I’m not sure that I’d truly realized […]Read More →
Oceanside Murals Initiative (OMI)
For the price of a cup of coffee, you can support the Oceanside Mural Initiative (OMI)! We are asking community members to pledge $5 toward the OMI Go Fund Me campaign. The great news is that every dollar donated equals another dollar! MainStreet Oceanside will match up to $10,000 to roll out phase 1 of […]Read More →
Carlsbad Desalination Plant Celebrates First Anniversary
Carlsbad Desalination Plant produced enough high-quality water from the Pacific Ocean to meet approximately 10 percent of the region’s demand, according to officials.The nation’s largest and most technologically advanced seawater desalination plant celebrated its first anniversary Wednesday in the North County. Desalination plant when it was under construction in Carlsbad. The plant has relieved […]Read More →
Woman Struck, Killed on Route 76 in Oceanside
A 23-year-old woman got out of a car, crossed a highway, and was hit by a car and killed in Oceanside Sunday, police said. Officers did not explain why the woman was crossing Highway 76 west of Foussat Road, an Oceanside Police Department official said. At 5:16 a.m., police were called to the four-lane, access-controlled […]Read More →
Oceanside Resident In Rose Parade On Lions International Float
Immediate Past District Governor, John Ruiz, of Lions District 4L6 will be just one of Southern California residents on the Lions International Float in the Rose Parade on Sunday. IPDG John Ruiz is also a 30 year veteran of the USMC and Chartered member of the San Diego North County Lions Club. His daughter, Angelica […]Read More →
Cowboys & Vaqueros: Legends of the American West At California Center For The Arts
Cowboys & Vaqueros: Legends of the American West Curated by Mehl Lawson on Saturday, January 14 thru Sunday, February 26, 2017 The Museum at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido located at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. Escondido. Escondido, CA — December , 2016 — The Museum at California Center for the Arts, Escondido (the Center) proudly presents, […]Read More →
2017 Tri-City Medical Center Carlsbad Marathon & Half Marathon Set
Sunday, January 15th, 2017 Tri-City Medical Center Carlsbad Marathon & Half Marathon Carlsbad, CA – The 26th edition of the Carlsbad Marathon & Half Marathon sponsored by Tri- City Medical Center since 2010 is scheduled for Sunday, January 15, 2017. About 8,000 runners and walkers from all over the United States and many foreign countries are […]Read More →
New Law Regarding Pets
A new law went into effect Jan. 1 that protects good Samaritans from being held criminally liable if they break into a locked vehicle to rescue an animal in distress. County Animal Services says there are certain things to keep in mind before anyone breaks into a vehicle to free a pet. First, it is […]Read More →
California’s Capitol; A State Treasure
Working in the Capitol building is a wonderful privilege. The building is much more than just a seat of government; it’s a living museum of California history. California’s state capital was permanently moved to Sacramento in 1854, after temporarily locating in other cities including Vallejo, San Jose and Benicia. The current capitol building was completed […]Read More →
Senator Patricia Bates’ Statement on Legislature Hiring Eric Holder as Outside Counsel
SACRAMENTO – Senator Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) released the following statement today regarding the news that legislative Democrats have hired former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder to represent them in potential legal disputes with the incoming Trump administration: “California already has an Attorney General’s office charged with defending the state and its laws. That office […]Read More →
Drivers’ Handheld Cell Use Now Illegal
SACRAMENTO, CA – There’s a new reality for morning commuters, no more multitasking behind the wheel when you’re stuck in one of California’s legendary traffic jams. As of this week, it’s now the law that if you use your phone while driving, you may be looking at a $160 fine That means no texting, no […]Read More →
Small Earthquakes On New Years Eve Near California Mexico Border
California is expanding an early earthquake warning system that could give people as long as a minute to prepare for a disaster. Courtesy More than 250 small earthquakes have struck since New Year’s Eve near the California-Mexico border, causing unease among residents and attention from scientists. The strongest earthquake in the sequence was magnitude 3.9, […]Read More →
Serving the 75th Assembly District
Assisting district residents with problems trying to navigate California’s massive bureaucracy is one of my primary responsibilities as your representative in Sacramento. Here’s a review of some of the ways my office has assisted residents over the past year. While my Capitol Office deals largely with legislation and policy issues, my District Office (DO) assists […]Read More →
Back to Sacramento
On January 4th, 80 State Assembly Members and 40 State Senators will begin the new legislative session. Over 2,000 bills are likely to be introduced in the next few weeks. Thankfully, most will not be controversial. With some exceptions, all legislation must be submitted to the Office of Legislative Counsel by January 20 with the […]Read More →
The Legislative Process
The California Legislature will begin its work for the new session in January, and since over 2,000 bills are likely to be introduced in the next few weeks, it is helpful to describe how the legislative process works. Based on the committee system, newly introduced bills first go before the Rules Committee, which assigns bills […]Read More →
Mariah – Part Two Thomas Calabrese
Thomas Calabrese…. When Mariah got the news from the Carlsbad Police about Ron’s death, she was devastated. This was a woman that had always been in control of her emotions, never took her eyes off the big picture and could always turn any negative event into a positive one, but not this time and when […]Read More →
Mariah – Part One Thomas Calabrese
She was a force of nature … Thomas Calabrese … The Honor Initiative was a 501c3 charitable foundation based in Rancho Santa Fe, California and its Chief Executive Officer was Mariah Martine. The entire west wing of the palatial estate served as the headquarters for the charity and the twenty five acre property was immaculately […]Read More →
California’s Minimum Wage Increases On January 1, 2017
On January 1, 2017, California’s minimum wage increases to $10.50 per hour for businesses with 26 or more employees. Small businesses with 25 or fewer employees will continue to pay the current minimum wage of $10 per hour. The increase for larger businesses is a result of SB 3, a bill that will increase the […]Read More →
California’s New Laws For 2017
SACRAMENTO — On New Year’s Day, Californians will wake up to hundreds of new laws, governing everything from the size of our paychecks to the rights of beauty salons to serve booze as they cultivate our coiffure. But some of the higher-profile laws among the 898 bills that Gov. Jerry Brown signed this year will symbolize what’s […]Read More →
Smiling Christmas Viper – Thomas Calabrese
Best Gift Ever Thomas Calabrese …. As I lie on my deathbed within days or hours of my final demise, I can’t help but look back and wonder how much of this tale is actual fact and how much has been distorted by the gradual destruction of my brain cells from too many years of bad […]Read More →
A Compost Bin For Every Challenge
This makes composting kitchen scraps not impossible, but a little tricky. An open bin will not work as rat families are not welcome. We have a plastic tumbling compost bin, which gets the job done and keeps the critters out, but it’s hard to open, and I have to remember to crank it every day […]Read More →
J.E.F. Part II Thomas Calabrese
Thomas Calabrese …The Joint Expeditionary Force had been in existence for over three years and had completed twenty four minor missions and seven major ones since its inception. A minor mission was designated as a rescue or assassination and a major mission was an attack on a large hostile force. Ben the Mossad Agent was […]Read More →
What Does It Mean To Live A “Green” Lifestyle In California?
CalRecycle promotes a California society that wastes less, recycles more, and emphasizes responsible and sustainable resource management. This ambitious objective aims to protect California’s environment and strengthen its economy by turning the waste stream into a supply stream. This vision can be in direct competition with mainstream “environmentally friendly” or “green” lifestyles that emphasize consumerist […]Read More →
Vista High School Boys Basketball Scores & Schedues
Fallbrook Warriors 34 – Vista Panthers 77 1/6 -The Vista Panthers basketball team won Friday’s home non-conference game against Fallbrook by a score of 77-34. 1/13 – Canyon Crest Academy Ravens basketball team has a home non-conference game vs. Vista on Friday, @ 7p 1/20 – Vista Panthers basketball team has a home conference […]Read More →
Cal State San Marcos men’s basketball team Wins
Strong Second Half Gives Cougars 77-66 Victory over Cal State Monterey Bay 1/7/2017 | Men’s Basketball | Box Score SEASIDE, Calif. – The Cal State San Marcos men’s basketball team used a strong second half, scoring 51 points, to defeat Cal State Monterey Bay by a final score of 77-66 in a California Collegiate Athletic […]Read More →
1 Wave Challenge at La Jolla Shores
After falling short last year, an effort to set a world record for most surfers sharing a single wave returns this month to La Jolla Shores. The Guinness World Record was set eight years ago in Cape Town, South Africa, when 110 surfers rode a single wave to shore. In January 2016, San Diego managed […]Read More →
Registration For City Sports Programs
Registration & Customer Service To register in-person for classes or to reserve a city recreation facility, visit the Recreation Office at the Vista Civic Center, 200 Civic Center Drive during these hours: Monday through Thursday 10:30 am – 5:00 pm, and Fridays from 10:30 am to 3:00 pm. Customer service is available by phone during […]Read More →
Playing Ball with Santa Claus
Santa Claus had sent out an invitation to everyone in Vista. It said “Come to French Field on Saturday December 17th, from 7:00 am to 12:00 PM and help celebrate my birthday”, “Hamburgers, Hotdogs and refreshments will be served”, BYO-Rake & Shovel. Santa Claus, aka JC Wynne of Vista, promised “Clearing Brush, Pouring Concrete, and […]Read More →
Help Vista American Little League Ready Fields
JC Wynne aka Santa Claus is celebrating his birthday by cleaning up Vista American Little League’s baseball fields and is calling on the community for help. Come join the 100 Man Crew and get our fields back in shape for the kids. “I cannot believe the fields have been this way for 12 years. I […]Read More →
RBVLL – 2016 Holiday 2-day Baseball Camp
2-Day Event December 19-20, 2016 Division: A & AA 9 AM – 12 PM Division AAA & Majors 12 PM – 3 PM Pricing: $40 for both days and $25 for 1 day Limited to first 25 paid players per session. Reserve your spot as camps will sell out. For questions, please contact: Coach Bernie Piceno […]Read More →
53rd Annual Jimmy Hamada Wrestling Tournament Results
The following local area schools have performed at the 53rd annual Jimmy Hamada Wrestling Tournament that took place at LaCosta Canyon High School: San Marcos finished in 5th place with 165 points the placewinners as follows Eric Marquez, 4th at 120, Christian Nveda 4th at 128, Nathan Nveda 2nd at 132, Shane Finney 5th at […]Read More →
Welk Resorts Presents “My Fair Lady”
Featured Show Purchase tickets to Welk Resort Theatre’s production of My Fair Lady. Buy Now This show is the standard by which all other musicals are measured. Based on GEORGE BERNARD SHAW’S play Pygmalion, with book, music and lyrics by Lerner and Loewe, MY FAIR LADY is gloriously triumphant. Kathy is proud to have founded […]Read More →
Bad Jews At The Cygnet Theatre
Performances begin January 12th! The night after their grandfather’s funeral, three cousins engage in a verbal battle royale over a family heirloom. In one corner is the unstoppable and self-assured force of “Super Jew” Daphna. In the other, the immovable and entitled object of her secular cousin Liam. And in the middle is Liam’s brother […]Read More →
New Years Day
New Year is the time for new beginning, new hopes and new aspirations. It is also the time when one gets to see weird rituals, whacky customs and bizarre happenings taking place in different parts of the world. More about the unique events that mark the New Year. Fun facts relating to the first day […]Read More →
Traditions and Superstitions of New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day
There are quite a few unusual and interesting traditions and superstitions surrounding the celebration of New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day around the world. The dropping of the famous glittering ball in New York City’s Times Square rings in the New Year for many of us. We all choose to celebrate the New Year […]Read More →
North Coast Rep Heralds New Year With Critically Acclaimed Hit
‘MARJORIE PRIME’ by Jordan Harrison Beginning Wednesday, January 11, 2017 – Through Sunday, February 5, 2017 and Directed by Matthew Wiener Solana Beach, CA-. North Coast Repertory Theatre continues its highly successful Season 35 with the San Diego premiere of MARJORIE PRIME, hailed as “an elegant, thoughtful, quietly unsettling drama” by The New York Times. Written […]Read More →
Fourth Annual Powers New Voices Festival At Old Globe
THE OLD GLOBE TO PRESENT THE FOURTH ANNUAL POWERS NEW VOICES FESTIVAL, A SERIES OF NEW AMERICAN PLAY READINGS, JANUARY 13 – 15, 2017 The FREE Weekend Includes Two Plays Commissioned by the Globe: ARRANGED by ANNA ZIEGLER, Directed by MATT M. MORROW, and WHAT YOU ARE by JC LEE, Directed by EDWARD TORRES; […]Read More →
Miracle on 34th Street – A Live Radio Show
A Holiday Favorite With all the Magic of the Season!!*ONE WEEKEND ONLY Dec. 16-18*Sneek Peek Rehearsal Photos!Miracle on 34th Street – 1940’s Radio Style!The Cast is working hard to bring this delightful play to life! OTC Youth Choir is singing your favorites!! Let it Snow! It’s Beginning to Look Alot Like Christmas Happy Holidays I […]Read More →
New Village Arts Theatre “1940’s Radio Hour”
The cast of THE 1940s RADIO HOUR. Photo by Shaun Hagen, Top Shelf Photo. Celebrate the 1940s with this outstanding cast of characters! THE 1940s RADIO HOUR is receiving rave reviews and selling out fast! To keep up with demand, we’ve added an extra performance this SUNDAY, DECEMBER 18 at 7pm! We’ve added new […]Read More →